WILTON — A touch of European style and a patch of scenic beauty along the West Branch of the Saugatuck River combine to create a distinctive and private oasis at 363 Newtown Turnpike.

The house that sits behind the privacy fencing on the nearly four-acre level property at that address was originally built in 1947 as a modest ranch. Today it is a modern one-level-living sanctuary with views of and access to the river.

The current owners have a bench poised at the water’s edge where they can sit and relax and listen to the water as it trips over rocks. The entire backyard of this property is enchanting. It features two patios, one of stone and the other slate, that provide venues for al fresco dining and an observation “deck” for nature lovers.

The current owners remarked about the “endless birdsong” and catching an occasional glimpse of the “neighborhood heron” or a family of ducks along the river, which they have enjoyed while living in this house and property.

It is completely fenced, so the beautiful landscaping and gardens are protected from deer. The patios, one covered with a pergola, also provide great entertainment spaces and the addition of a second kitchen augments culinary preparation for special events and family gatherings. The second kitchen also provides an opportunity to create an in-law or au pair suite.

Tall, stone pillars topped with lanterns mark the entrance to the property. The long driveway is lined on both sides by stone walls and opens up to create ample parking as well as sufficient turnaround space. A pergola stands at the front entrance of the white brick house with black shutters.

The front door is flanked by decorative sidelights of leaded glass and it opens into a large foyer with a marble tile floor and skylights.

Encouraging residents and visitors to adopt an indoor-outdoor lifestyle are the many French and other doors in several rooms — including bedrooms, which lead to patios and gardens. The formal dining room has French doors to the open patio and the formal living room has French doors to the pergola-covered patio. Take in the beauty of the setting from every room, including the conservatory or sun room.

There are 2,593 square feet of living space filled with stunning European features — no cookie-cutter colonial, this house. It has high ceilings and oak floors from an old Orient Express wagon installed on the bias for visual affect.

In the gourmet country kitchen, features include 300-year-old octagonal floor comprising reclaimed French terra cotta tiles, hand-painted backsplash of ceramic tiles from Santa Fe, a copper hood over the range, reclaimed exposed ceiling beams, a farm sink, a large oak cabinet, and top-of-the-line appliances.

ABOUT THIS HOUSE STYLE: European-styled Ranch ADDRESS: 363 Newtown Turnpike PRICE: $850,000 ROOMS: 7 FEATURES: 3.95-acre level property, direct waterfront, views of the Saugatuck River, walk to river, two stone patios, pergola, exterior lighting, enclosed garden, fruit trees, new roof (as of 2017), one fireplace, skylights, central vacuuming, proximity to protected open space property, convenient to the Westport-Weston Family YMCA and Merritt Parkway (both only four minutes away), close to the centers of three towns — Wilton, Weston and Westport, cable ready, carport, attached two-car garage, attic, zoned oil heat, 100-gallon hot water tank, partial basement/crawl space, three bedrooms, three full baths SCHOOLS: Miller-Driscoll Elementary, Cider Mill Intermediate, Middlebrook Middle, Wilton High ASSESSMENT: $515,340 MILL RATE: 28.19 mills TAXES: $14,527

The one fireplace is found in the living room, which also has built-ins, as does the family room, which doubles as a library. The fireplace has an elegant French marble mantle.

It’s highly unlikely, but should the residents of this house ever tire of their scenery and their natural surroundings they could venture to the nearby 21-acre Stonebridge Waterfowl Preserve, which is managed by the Aspetuck Land Trust and has a walking trail on the West Bank of the Saugatuck River.

“The southern portion is excellent for fishing. Trout are regularly seen in the West Branch of the Saugatuck River. ... The entire trail is about 0.75 miles long. It provides great dog walking all year and cross country skiing in the winter,” the website says.

This house also enjoys convenient proximity to the Westport-Weston Family YMCA and Merritt Parkway — both only four minutes away, and easy access to the centers of three towns — Wilton, Weston and Westport.

For more information or to set up an appointment to see the house contact Fiona Porter of Keller Williams Prestige Properties at 203-434-0493 or fp06820@gmail.com.