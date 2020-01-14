On the Market: Raised ranch along Lee Pond in Westport

The cream-colored raised ranch at 11 Stone Drive sits at the end of a private cul-de-sac and enjoys views of Lee Pond.

WESTPORT — Winter has been relatively kind to the region so far. Snowfall hasn’t amounted to much, and temperatures have seesawed from seasonally appropriate to unseasonably warm.

Still, many people are anxiously awaiting the arrival of spring, particularly those who live along Lee Pond, where residents can row boat, canoe, kayak, paddleboard and enjoy bird-watching. There is a chance to live within this water community by purchasing the cream-colored raised ranch at 11 Stone Drive. The listing agent calls it “the perfect home in a great location at the right price.”

It’s a wonderful neighborhood and is convenient because of its nearness to town and all of Westport’s amenities, including the Metro-North train station, shopping, restaurants and local beaches, according to the agent. The house is only about one mile from downtown. A mile away in the opposite direction is the entrance to the Merritt Parkway.

This six-room, 2,016-square-foot house has “picture-postcard curb appeal,” the agent said. It sits at the end of a private cul-de-sac off Calumet Road on a level and sloping 0.75-acre property. Views of Lee Pond are visible from the living room, dining room and kitchen.

It was built in 1964 and has since received many improvements. It has a newer roof, mechanicals and air conditioning system. Even with its many updates, the kitchen and baths could use some TLC.

The driveway is lined with fieldstone retaining walls, concluding in front of the attached underhouse two-car garage. One side of the driveway is planted with a row of attractive perennials. The windows on the front facade are punctuated with window boxes. The blue front door stands out against the light-colored exterior. This door is framed by sidelights and topped with a tall multipaned transom.

On the main living level, the open floor plan allows for an ease of flow from one room to the next for everyday living and entertaining. There are no walls between the living and dining rooms. One is completely open to the other. The living room has a built-in bookshelf, and the dining room has a window seat and a door to the large raised wood deck that has multiple tiers. The kitchen features open-faced cabinets and stainless steel appliances.

There are three bedrooms in this house, all on the main level. The master suite has a private bath.

The lower level features wood-paneled walls and a floor-to-ceiling antiqued red brick fireplace with a raised hearth. The large open space serves as a family room and enough space to include a gym, play room, music room or home office.

ABOUT THIS HOUSE STYLE: Raised Ranch ADDRESS: 11 Stone Drive PRICE: $625,000 ROOMS: 6 FEATURES: direct waterfront property, not in a flood zone, views of Lee Pond, 0.76-acre level and sloping lot, located on a private cul-de-sac, large raised wood deck, exterior lighting, professionally landscaped, close to all Westport amenities, very convenient to downtown Westport and the Merritt Parkway, open floor plan, 40-gallon hot water heater tank, zoned central air conditioning, oil heat, full basement, attic, attached two-car garage, stone wall, three bedrooms, two full baths SCHOOLS: Coleytown Elementary, Coleytown Middle, Staples High School ASSESSMENT: $450,700 MILL RATE: 16.86 mills TAXES: $7,599

With Lee Pond as “part” of this property’s backyard, its residents can look forward to the first day of fishing season, which this year is April 11. They can use a rod and reel on the pond. Also, just a few blocks away, they can fish on a section of the Saugatuck River designated by some as among the best fly fishing locations in Connecticut. Upstream of this house is the Westport-Weston Family YMCA and its Camp Mahackeno.

There will be an open house on Jan. 19 from 1 to 3 p.m.

For more information or to set up an appointment to see the house contact Robert Appell of Jeanette Dryburgh & Associates and William Raveis Real Estate at 203-216-4518 or robert.appell@raveis.com.