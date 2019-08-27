On the Market: Quintessential New England home with rental

The gray colonial saltbox with white trim at 119 and 121 Weston Road in Lower Weston has eight rooms and a very manageable 1,780 square feet of living space.

WESTON — The quintessential New England saltbox-style house dates back to the mid-1600s when the central-chimney architectural design became standard and appeared with minor variations throughout the region, according to the Yale University website.

“We have seen that the houses of the earliest period in Connecticut were of two rooms, one at each side of the fireplace, on each floor. As more room became necessary a kitchen was built and covered by a lean-to roof, the website says.

Another website indicates the saltbox style of residential architecture flourished because of colonists’ attempts to avoid taxation by the British crown.

“The saltbox takes its name from a popular wooden box used to store salt in Colonial times; both the house and the wooden box share the same gable roof shape. ... The house avoided taxation because the rear of the roof was a single-story,” according to the houseplansandmore.com website. Apparently one monarch taxed domiciles of more than one story.

The gray, colonial saltbox with white trim at 119 and 121 Weston Road in Lower Weston was not built centuries ago. It dates back to 1928, and chances are the builder was looking to honor a particular time period rather than minimizing the annual taxes.

Then again, this diminutive home, by today’s building standards, does have lower-than-usual taxes due to its smaller-than-usual footprint. Additionally, this property features a legal rental apartment, which can significantly help the homeowners defray the cost of municipal tax bill. In fact, renting this apartment can probably cover the entire tax bill and then some.

The main house has a very manageable, 1,780 square feet of living space — ideal for a small family.

The square footage does not include the 400 square feet in the apartment, which is located over the detached four-car garage. It has a living room, bedroom, kitchen and a bath. If not for the rental income this space could serve as an in-law, au pair, caretaker or guest suite, as a home office, recording studio or an art studio. The apartment has a separate septic system, separate utilities, and even its own separate address and mailbox. The main house sits at 119 Weston Road and the apartment address is 121 Weston Road.

The listing agent calls the main house “absolutely charming with a magic atmosphere of the yesteryear.”

It has a traditional colonial layout including first floor formal living and dining rooms, den and a sun room connecting to the kitchen. It also features modern conveniences including energy-saving motion detection lights within each room. The house has been beautifully renovated and among its updates are the newly painted interior, refinished floors, a new roof, well and boiler.

The house sits on a two-acre largely level and lightly wooded property, and if the new owners want to learn more about saltbox houses they can walk to the Weston Historical Society just down the street. This house is also walking distance to the center of town, the public library, public schools, and the local market.

More Information ABOUT THIS HOUSE STYLE: Colonial, Saltbox ADDRESS: 119 and 121 Weston Road, Weston PRICE: $649,000 ROOMS: 8 FEATURES: two-acre level and gently sloping property, one-bedroom rental apartment (#121 Weston Road), pre-wired for cable, patio, covered porch, exterior lighting, new roof, storm doors, newly painted interior, refinished floors, one fireplace, cedar closet, just minutes from the Merritt Parkway; easy walk to the Weston Historical Society, the center of Weston, public schools, Weston Public Library, and Peter’s Weston Market; detached four-car garage, ample off-street parking, shed, stone wall, private well, Westport beach rights, oil heat, attic, full unfinished basement with hatchway, three bedrooms, one full and one half baths SCHOOLS: Hurlbutt Elementary, Weston Middle, Weston High ASSESSMENT: $372,500 MILL RATE: 32.37 mills TAXES: $12,058

On the first floor, the formal living room has the home’s only fireplace, its mantel decorated with flush fluted columns. On either side are built-in shelves. The formal dining room features chair railing and a built-in china cabinet and drawers. The spacious wood-paneled family room also has built-in shelves. In the kitchen there is a ceramic tile floor, wood counters, a glass tile backsplash, pantry, and built-in wine rack. The kitchen is open to the sun room, which doubles as a breakfast nook. It has a wall of windows and a door to the patio, porch and backyard.

The second floor includes three roomy bedrooms and a full bath. There is also a half bath off the kitchen. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet. The other bedrooms have built-in bookshelves.

For more information or to make an appointment to see the house contact Bozena Jablonski of Halstead Real Estate at 203-807-0012 or bjablonski@halstead.com.