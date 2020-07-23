On the Market: ‘Quiet serenity’ in open-floor colonial in Weston

WESTON — Milkweed is the name assigned to the paint color that covers the exterior of the colonial house at 284 Newtown Turnpike. Milkweed is a wildflower vital to pollinators, particularly Monarch butterflies.

“Monarch caterpillars feed exclusively on the leaves of milkweed, the only host plant for this iconic butterfly species. As such, milkweed is critical for the survival of monarchs,” according to the non-profit National Wildlife Federation.

Those prospective homebuyers who have been flitting around Fairfield County in recent months ought to land on this 10-room, 4,530-square-foot “blossom.” It will sustain their daily lifestyle and entertaining choices for years, and perhaps decades to come.

Although this house was built in 1997, it’s as though the architect anticipated the needs of today’s families. “In addition to having traditional formal living and dining spaces, the back of the house offers the open floor plan that today’s buyers want,” the listing agent said. Some rooms have flexible use, and among this home’s 10 rooms there are not one but two large family rooms, both with fireplaces.

This turnkey home has an address on the well-traveled Newtown Turnpike (Route 53) but it is actually located on a private lane off of that roadway. The listing agent said this location on a cul-de-sac affords its residents the best of both worlds; “quiet serenity, yet only a mile to Weston center and award-winning schools.” It is also only about 12 minutes to the Merritt Parkway and 15 minutes to the center of Westport and the Metro-North Railroad station to New York City.

Extending the backyard of this 2.15-acre property are several local recreational amenities, including Devil’s Den Nature Preserve, Lachat Town Farm, the Weston Racquet Club and Weston Field Club. Although the nature preserve and farm are currently closed to the public for the time being, they will eventually reopen and will add significantly to the list of possible activities.

The front door opens into a grand foyer with wainscoting and dentil crown molding. “It is perfect for welcoming guests, while the covered porch side entrance, adjacent to the laundry room, is perfect for dropping backpacks and leaving muddy cleats at the door,” the agent said. In the living room there is a brick fireplace, and the living, dining and music rooms all feature dentil crown molding. The music room, which could also be used as an office, has French doors to the wood deck.

In the first of the two family rooms there is a tall vaulted ceiling, a wall of antiqued red brick with a fireplace, and doors to the patio and yard. This family room is open to the eat-in kitchen, which features a center island, a separate breakfast bar, built-in desk area, pantry, and a casual dining area with doors to the patio that is covered by a pergola. Also in this eat-in area there is a half flight of stairs to the second family room, which also has a tall vaulted ceiling, antiqued red brick fireplace, a built-in window seat, and a long wall of floor-to-ceiling built-in bookshelves.

Upstairs, there are four bedrooms. The master suite features an adjacent sitting area and recently renovated master bath with two ample walk-in closets. One other bedroom is also en suite. The other two share a hall bath.

The finished walkout lower level has sliding doors to its own patio, and could be further expanded into the unfinished side to create additional living or recreational spaces.

For more information or to make an appointment to see the house, contact Kathleen O’Connell of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage at 203-858-2590 or kathleen.oconnell@cbmoves.com.