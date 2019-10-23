On the Market: Pursue agriculture at 2-acre Weston property

WESTON — With a growing interest in self-sustainability, there are families seeking opportunities to farm their own land, harvest their own produce, raise their own chickens for fresh eggs, host a colony of bees and keep a horse or two.

A property at 146 Old Hyde Road Ext. in Lower Weston provides the perfect place for someone who wants to try their hand at some or all of those agricultural pursuits, whether they want to have a roadside vegetable and egg stand or simply reap what they sow for their own dinner table. According to the listing agent, “146 Old Hyde Extension is more than just a home, it’s a lifestyle.”

At 2 acres, this homestead is not so large as to be overwhelming. It is completely manageable and everything is already in place to start a mini farm operation. In addition to the 3,551-square-foot sage-colored colonial house, this bucolic setting features a 10-by-28-foot barn with electricity, plumbing for running water, and a covered porch. The hardware on the barn doors features a horseshoe and a profile of a horse head.

There is also a paddock for goats or ponies. The current owners housed a miniature horse in the barn. There is also a chicken coop behind the barn and a large garden.

If the next owners are more like Lisa Douglas — the city socialite — than Oliver Wendell Douglas — her husband who longs to have a farm — on the 1960s television show Green Acres, this house and property easily accommodate other lifestyles. In fact, the barn could be converted into an art studio or home office.

The current owners also have on the property two golf practice tees, a fire pit, slate patio with stone sitting walls, and deck, and the level yard is ideal for soccer and other lawn games.

Built in 1968, the renovated and expanded 11-room house is located on a very quiet country road. In fact, this portion of Old Hyde Road is unpaved. And yet, while seemingly off in a distant location, this house is actually walking distance to Weston public schools and not far from the center of town. Devil’s Den Nature Preserve, which boasts 1,756 acres of protected land and miles of hiking trails, is less than 10 minutes away, as is the municipal Lachat Farm.

The house is set well back from the road. Incorporated into the attractive landscaping in front of the house is a long rectangular koi pond and water garden. Among the many perennials are rose bushes, peonies, hostas, hydrangeas, a Japanese maple, and seagrasses. The exterior of the house comprises stone and Hardie board, a durable siding material. Inside, the floor plan is flexible and there is an easy flow from one room to the other. The spacious living room features a wood-burning fireplace.

The generously sized dining room has a cathedral ceiling with beams, skylights, and a door to the sunroom. In the sunroom, which could be a great play or craft room or potting “shed,” there is a sink, skylights, a ceramic tile floor, and two separate doors leading to the deck, patio and yard.

Accessed from the living and dining rooms and the kitchen is a space that the current owners use as a wine tasting room and as an additional serving area when they are hosting parties or holiday family gatherings.

The beautifully renovated eat-in kitchen features ample counter space, breakfast bar, a mosaic tile backsplash, and built-in wine rack. The kitchen opens to the family room where there is a painted brick wall housing a fireplace with a raised hearth. There is also a door to the deck and to the attached two-car garage.

On the second floor there are four bedrooms. The fifth bedroom is on the first floor and could be an office. The sizable master suite features a sitting room with a fireplace flanked by window seats, a private balcony, two walk-in closets, and a bath with a double vanity, good size shower, and jetted tub. Another bedroom is en suite while the other two share a hall bath.

This house has two separate dry basements with plenty of storage space.

For more information or to make an appointment to see the house contact Lori Elkins Ferber of William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty at 203-247-0450 or lori.elkins@williampitt.com.