On the Market: Private waterfront estate offers the 'best of Gold Coast living'

WESTPORT — Remote vacationing to exotic destinations is still a distant dream until more of the world’s population is vaccinated and develops herd immunity.

While it will feel liberating to eventually be sprung from home confinement, the lucky inhabitants of the custom contemporary house at 66 Beachside Ave. in Westport don’t have to dream of better days. They can forever be steeped in luxury, never approaching anything that resembles boredom, on their own private waterfront resort.

This two-acre gated estate on Long Island Sound in the Greens Farms neighborhood features a heated Gunite swimming pool, spa, and pool house with a bath and changing room, as well as a sizable heated pavilion with an automated screen system, an outdoor fireplace, and an outdoor kitchen with a pizza oven. While everyone in the world is making sourdough starter, the occupants of this house can concoct their own pizzas, experimenting with toppings each time.

There is also a private footpath to 300 feet of private sandy beachfront for saltwater swimming, kayaking, paddle boarding, sunbathing and fishing. Rinse off the salt, sand or chlorine in the outdoor shower so as not to track them into the house.

The new owners can observe nature at the water’s edge, including occasional sightings of bald eagles, herons, egrets and seals. They can relax around the fire pit and dine al fresco all the while taking in stunning water views from the expansive stone terrace. A long rectangular sports court accommodates games of bocce, horseshoes and lawn darts, or Jarts.

As Listing Agent Michelle Genovesi aptly puts it, “Pure paradise! … This custom modern oasis offers the best of Gold Coast living.”

Sophisticated living, recreational, leisure, and entertaining amenities continue inside this 14-room, 12,500-square-foot house, which was designed by Darien-based multiple award-winning Pagliaro Bartels Sajda Architects and built in 2019. It features a 1500-bottle wine cellar and a state-of-the-art glassed-in home gym on the finished lower level, a second floor game room, and a hot tub on the third floor balcony.

Walls of glass panes ensure no spectacular sunrise or sunset will go unnoticed. The combination of the open concept floor plan and numerous windows allow natural light to penetrate every room. In the living room there is a long, horizontal modern gas-fueled fireplace. Across from the living room, separated by a floating glass staircase, is the dining room. The family room has a soaring cathedral ceiling and a wood-burning fireplace with firewood storage.

Plan to prepare gastronomic feasts in the spacious gourmet kitchen, which contains a 17-foot-long center island with a marble waterfall counter and breakfast bar for six, a backsplash and counters of marble, glass-front cabinetry, interior and under-cabinet lighting, a breakfast room and high-end appliances. The butler’s pantry also has marble counters and a wine refrigerator.

ABOUT THIS HOUSE STYLE: Custom Contemporary ADDRESS: 66 Beachside Avenue PRICE: $11,995,000 ROOMS: 14 FEATURES: 2.03-acre gated waterfront property, private footpath to 300-feet of sandy beachfront, water views, heated Gunite swimming pool, spa, pool house with bath, outdoor shower, fire pit, heated pavilion with an automated screen system, outdoor fireplace and TV, outdoor kitchen with a pizza oven, bocce court, 1500-bottle wine cellar, elevator, deck, hot tub; separate apartment with full kitchen, bath, and a private entrance; stone terrace, specimen plantings, hot tub, exterior lighting, underground sprinkler, balcony, gym, generator, programmable thermostat, storm windows, Thermopane windows, smart home technology, audio system, open floor plan, short walk to Greens Farms Metro North train station and Greens Farms Academy, three interior fireplaces, zoned central air conditioning and natural gas heat, 100-gallon tank, wood shingle roof, full partially finished basement, attic, circular driveway, attached three-car garage, stone wall, public water connection, septic system, six bedrooms, six full and three half baths SCHOOLS: Greens Farms Elementary, Bedford Middle, Staples High School ASSESSMENT: $6,459,300 MILL RATE: 16.71 mills TAXES: $107,935 See More Collapse

Off the kitchen is a sun room with a wall of upscale tropical foliage. French doors open from the den to the terrace.

On the second floor, the master bedroom suite features a vaulted ceiling, gas fireplace, and French doors to a private balcony. The luxurious bath has a free-standing soaking tub, dramatic glass-enclosed shower, and long double vanity.

There are three additional en suite bedrooms on this level and the fifth bedroom is on the third floor with an adjacent full bath, making this space ideal for an au pair. Additionally, there is a separate apartment with a private entrance, kitchenette and full bath that could accommodate guests or serve as a home office or art studio.

An elevator services three of the four levels.

This property is “perfectly private, yet poised in the heart of a vibrant community,” Genovesi said, pointing out that this estate is only a five-minute walk to Greens Farms Academy and just steps beyond the school is the Greens Farms Metro North Railroad train station.

For more information or to make an appointment to see the house contact Michelle Genovesi of Michelle and Company and William Raveis Real Estate at 203-227-4343 or Michelle.Genovesi@Raveis.com.