The colonial farmhouse and its guest cottage at 216 Weston Road sits on a 2.4-acre level property in the center of Weston.

WESTON — Privacy and convenience is a delicate balance in Fairfield County. The property at 216 Weston Road in the Lower Weston neighborhood does not have to sacrifice one for the other. It manages to have both.

The white colonial farmhouse, built in 1925, and its guest cottage that sit on the 2.4-acre level, partially fenced, and lightly wooded property are set well back from the road, barely visible expect by traveling down the long and winding driveway.

“It gives a sense of privacy, but not isolation,” according to the listing agent. The residents of this property need not travel far to access modern amenities. The house is within easy walking distance of the center of Weston, the Weston Public Library, public schools, Peter’s Weston Market, and a United States Post Office branch. The front lawn also serves as a viewing platform for town events.

“For nearly 100 years, it’s been home to several generations of family traditions, life’s milestones, and front row seats to Memorial Day parades,” the agent said.

The main house offers almost 3,800 square feet and 11 spacious rooms of rustic charm including six bedrooms, floor-to-ceiling windows, arched doorways, and several sets of French doors that provide a flow from room to room. It also has disability access features including bath grab bars, a raised toilet, and roll-in shower.

The guest cottage features a combination living and dining room, a bedroom, full bath, and a large studio. A spiral staircase leads from one floor to the next. There is a door to a small raised wood deck. This flexible use space could be an art studio or an office, although there is a large office with a vaulted ceiling above the detached two-car garage. There is a third vehicle bay in the attached under house garage. Other possible uses, as suggested by the agent and current owners are a “Man Cave or She Haven or Kid Korner.”

From the driveway, a natural stone path leads to the covered front entrance. The front door, flanked by tall sidelights, opens into the foyer where there is decorative terra cotta tile flooring. The sizable living room features a stone fireplace flanked by built-in bookshelves. The nearly banquet-sized dining room has a wood ceiling of exposed beams and random-width hardwood flooring. Two separate sets of French doors lead into the large four-season sun room, one from the living room and the other from the dining room. The sun room, which is currently used as a study, has a slate floor and a door to a front patio hidden behind shrubbery.

In the bright kitchen there are beveled Calacatta Gold marble countertops including on the long L-shaped center island, a breakfast bar, and a door to the side entrance. The high-end appliances include a six-burner GE Monogram range. The kitchen is open to the large family room, which has a red brick fireplace, two bay windows on opposite walls, French doors to the large wrap-around raised wood deck, and sliding doors to the same deck; a great place for al fresco dining and entertaining. In the family room there is also a casual eat-in area or breakfast nook.

There is a decorative tin ceiling in the stair well heading from the kitchen area into the full partially finished basement, which has a gym or play room, a media room with pine-paneled walls, lots of storage, access to the garage and quite a bit more room for other possibilities.

ABOUT THIS HOUSE STYLE: Vintage Colonial Farmhouse ADDRESS: 216 Weston Road, Weston PRICE: $1,060,000 ROOMS: 11 FEATURES: 2.4-acre level and partially fenced property, guest cottage, deck, two fireplace, pre-wired for cable, disability access features, two laundry rooms; walking distance to the center of Weston, Weston Public Library, public schools, and Peter’s Weston Market; two fireplaces, central air conditioning, oil heat, private well, attached under house one-car garage plus a detached two-car garage with a carport, circular driveway, full partially finished basement, attic, beach rights in Westport, six bedrooms, three full baths SCHOOLS: Hurlbutt Elementary, Weston Middle, Weston High ASSESSMENT: $544,400 TAXES: $16,000

There is a bedroom on the first floor with sliding doors to the deck. Its large private bath features a marble tile floor with an intricately patterned mosaic tile “rug.”

On the second floor, there are five bedrooms. The master suite has a vaulted ceiling and a wall of built-in bookshelves. One bedroom has a built-in desk area with bookshelves.

Outside, the landscape includes mature deciduous and evergreen trees, flowering trees, and garden areas outlined in stones.

There will be a public open house on July 14, from 1 to 3 p.m.

For more information or to make an appointment to see the house contact Gabrielle DiBianco of Higgins Group Real Estate at 203-895-6724 or gabrielle@higginsgroup.com.