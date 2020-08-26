On the Market: Personal rooftop patio in Westport’s Compo Beach neighborhood

WESTPORT — A wind rose, or compass rose, indicates the four cardinal directions and their intermediate points on a nautical map.

The wooden compass rose inlaid in the flooring of the foyer in the custom-built colonial contemporary house at 8 Bradley St. may be pointing out north, south, east, west, and points in between, but if prospective homeowners look closely enough they will really notice that this compass is pointing them home.

This 10-room, 4,532-square-foot house was built in 2016 on a level, fully fenced corner lot on the corner of Bradley Street and Danbury Avenue and created by a noted designer as their personal abode, according to the co-listing agents. It is actually sited on a double lot totaling almost a quarter of an acre, which is considered a generous size for a house so close to Long Island Sound. This house, in the Compo Beach neighborhood, is only two and a half blocks from Compo Beach, less than a three-minute walk to the sandy beach. That’s a real advantage, especially now since the COVID-19 pandemic has limited parking there to 50 percent capacity for the time being.

According to the town website, Compo Beach is handicapped accessible with a boardwalk, pavilion, and a concession stand that has been closed because of the coronavirus but is about to reopen soon. It also features two sand volleyball courts, large wooden playscape, ball fields, two lighted basketball courts, a skate park, bathroom facilities and lockers, and it is adjacent to the Ned Dimes Marina. Although the upcoming Labor Day holiday generally marks the official end of the summer season, Compo Beach is open year round.

Additional recreational facilities, including tennis courts, a golf course, swimming pool, and pickleball and platform or paddle tennis courts are available at Longshore Club Park, which is also within walking distance.

While at home there are plenty of places to relax and enjoy the sophisticated yet casual living and entertaining opportunities afforded by this residence. It features two outdoor fireplaces; one on the bluestone patio and one on the rooftop deck.

Inside, this house enjoys an open floor plan, generously proportioned rooms, and wide-board flooring in several rooms. The family room has a gas fireplace, coffered ceiling, shiplap walls, and a wet bar area with high gloss cabinetry, hammered sink, rubbed brass hardware, and stemware storage and display shelving. Off the foyer there is an office or library with a long wall of built-in shelving and cabinetry.

The gourmet eat-in kitchen serves as the heart of this home. It features a custom center island/breakfast bar for three, marble counters, and large scale ceramic subway tile backsplash in a color reminiscent of the nearby water. High-end appliances include a double size Sub-Zero refrigerator/freezer and a Thermador range with a pot-filler. In the casual dining area there are sliding doors to the patio and fenced yard. Off the kitchen is a sizable mudroom with radiant heated flooring, a built-in bench, fully fitted closets, and the first of this home’s two powder rooms. It also provides access to the attached two-car heated garage with electric car port. According to the agents the garage could actually accommodate a third vehicle.

Real Estate Listings

On the second floor, the master bedroom suite features a gas log fireplace, sitting area, custom walk-in closets, and a large and luxurious bath with large scale marble tile flooring in a herringbone pattern, double vanity, shower, and a soaking tub. Pocket doors separate the master suite from the separate office or gym. There are three other bedrooms on this level, all of them en suite. The fifth en suite bedroom is on the third floor. It features a built-in bed and ample storage.

Outside, there is a built-in grilling area and sliding barn-like doors open to reveal a second wet bar and television viewing area for the patio.

For more information or to make an appointment to see the house, contact Ian O’Malley and Lori Auerbach of The Vanderblue Team and Higgins Group Real Estate; O’Malley at 646-709-4332 or ianomalleyhomes@gmail.com, and Auerbach at 646-734-3514 or lori@vanderblue.com.