WESTPORT — Westport was once notable for its creative denizens; the town became an artists’ colony, attracting hundreds of artists, illustrators, writers and musicians.

They are still drawn to the town, although not in the same numbers. Westport’s landscape and underpinnings have changed. Its streets are lined with upscale boutiques, culinary treasures, and a long list of recreational and leisure amenities, including Sherwood Island State Park, Compo Beach, Longshore Club Park, and the Westport Weston Family YMCA.

It’s great to have such a variety of recreational offerings, but the owners of the classic Garrison colonial at 15 Turkey Hill Circle need only step out their back door to participate in sporting activities.

The 2.14-acre level, park-like property features a 60-yard golf tee and a heated Gunite in-ground swimming pool. A footbridge crosses over a narrow brook and leads to the pool area and the expansive level yard, which the current owner says is “perfect for any golfer.” Practice your swing and hit a few golf balls throughout the yard. The tee area is slightly raised and has a natural wood bench.

For those days when they would rather not engage in physical activity, there is a larg, raised wood deck that runs the full length of the house.

A sizable portion of the deck is shaded by a retractable awning that allows for entertaining or just relaxing whether in rain or shine. It protectively covers a large retractable television screen that is mounted on the back of the house. Have a family movie night out on the deck.

This private, peaceful property in the Green Farms neighborhood is found at the end of a cul-de-sac. The long driveway passes mature maple and other deciduous and evergreen trees concluding by the gray shingle house with charcoal gray shutters.

A bluestone path lined in Belgium block passes perennial flower beds, manicured lawn, and window boxes on the exterior of the garage as it travels to the front door. It is flanked by sidelights and opens into the foyer.

Inside, this house has 10 rooms and 3,500 square feet of living space. The house is flooded with natural light from its sliding glass and French doors, and large windows, the co-listing agents said. The house was built in 1966 and has undergone updating. In fact, just this year the full walk-out lower level was renovated. This finished space contains a bedroom, bathroom, and another space that could serve as an office or work out room.

The sizable front-to-back formal living room has a fireplace and French doors to the deck. In the spacious family room there is a fireplace with a raised hearth in a wall of floor-to-ceiling antiqued red brick. This room also features a cathedral ceiling with exposed beams, wood paneled walls painted in an off-white color, and sliding doors to the deck.

Special lighting lines the top of the beams. Interior French doors separate the family room from the formal dining room, which has chair railing on the walls.

In the eat-in kitchen there is a center island, cerused cabinetry, a ceiling fan, stainless steel appliances, and doors to the deck in the breakfast nook.

There are four bedrooms on the second floor. The master suite has a vaulted ceiling, walk-in closet, and private bath.

For more information or to set up an appointment to see the house contact Helen Cusa or Kecia Von der Ahe of Halstead Real Estate; Cusa at 203-451-7731 or hcusa@halstead.com , and Von der Ahe at 818-590-7374 or kvonderahe@halstead.com.