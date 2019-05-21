On the Market / Open house tour scheduled for May 25
September marks the end of the summer season with Labor Day and, officially, with the autumnal equinox a few weeks later.
In Weston, September can mark the beginning of the summer at the blue contemporary ranch at 11 September Lane. The 4,050-square-foot house offers one-level living with a great flow between its rooms and an open floor plan — perfect for entertaining and large gatherings.
It is across the street from Bisceglie Park and close to Devil’s Den Nature Preserve.
The listing agent for this house, Roberto A. Ordonez, coordinated a large-scale Saturday open house event in Weston in mid-May. It was so successful that he has put together a second special group open house event on May 25 in which nearly two dozen houses will be open to the public.
“The concept of the Weston Special Saturday Open House Tour started out as a ‘neighborhood’ thing to attract buyers to a particular area of town; suddenly and quickly it blossomed into what it is today. A number of agents contributed with suggestions and improvements to enhance the tour. The last tour drew close to 100 buyers,” said Ordonez, a Realtor with William Raveis Real Estate. “The agents love it because it makes Weston a destination for buyers and after all buyers are out there on Saturdays too. There is a broad range of price points and multiple open houses within a price range so buyers can compare one property to the other with a fresh memory of each,” he said.
There was a time when public open houses were held only on Sundays, but more commonly they are scheduled on Saturdays as well, although ordinarily there is a different set of houses featured on each day. On rare occasion realtors schedule evening open houses during the week, trying to accommodate the busy schedules of today’s homebuyers.
Despite the Memorial Day weekend, Realtors are confident that prospective homebuyers will make the Saturday house tour part of their holiday weekend plans. After all, families with children will want to purchase a home as soon as possible so the closing will occur before the start of the next school year. Changing school districts during the year can be disruptive for students. Others may want to settle in quickly to spend at least some of the summer season lounging in their new backyard.
The September Lane house will not be included on the tour that day, but there are plenty of others to tour and determine if it should become your new digs. House styles range from colonials to contemporaries, antique farmhouses to new construction.
Real Estate Listings
Prices range from $525,000 for a diminutive mid-century modern-inspired house at 18 Curiosity Lane represented by Susan Leone of Higgins Group to $1,699,900 for a newly constructed modern colonial farmhouse at 11 Old Hyde Road represented by Vickie Kelly of Camelot Real Estate.
Most of the open houses are scheduled between 1 and 3 p.m. with a few exceptions. The houses at 38 Ledgewood Drive, 11 Walker Lane, 158 Georgetown Road, and 9 Fern Valley Road will be open until 4 p.m.
Those interested in the house at 11 September Lane can contact Roberto A. Ordonez of William Raveis Real Estate at 917-678-0934 or Roberto.Ordonez@Raveis.com for more information. Those interested in seeing a house or several houses on the tour can check the list below.
ABOUT THIS HOUSE
STYLE: Contemporary Ranch
ADDRESS: 11 September Lane, Weston
PRICE: $759,900
ROOMS: 9
FEATURES: two-acre level and sloping property, corner lot, Brazilian Ipe wood deck, flagstone front and rear patios, professional landscaping, some specimen tree plantings, temperature controlled wine cellar, audio system, full house generator, thermal windows throughout, wet bar, across from Bisceglie Park, proximity to Devil’s Den Nature Preserve, about 10 minutes to Georgetown and the Merritt Parkway, 15-18 minutes to Westport, six minutes to Cannondale train, 11 minutes to Wilton train, close to the Weston Town Center and the Town’s award winning schools, three fireplaces, skylights, central air conditioning, zoned oil heat, Buderus boiler, new water heater, full finished walk-out basement, walk-up attic, private well, attached two-car garage with new doors, four bedrooms, four full and one half baths
SCHOOLS: Hurlbutt Elementary, Weston Middle, Weston High
ASSESSMENT: $502,300
MILL RATE: 28.91 mills
TAXES: $14,763
18 Curiosity Lane, 1-3 pm, $525,000, Susan Leone, Higgins Group
38 Ledgewood Drive, 1-4 pm, $629,900, Roberto Ordonez, William Raveis
17 Steep Hill Road, 1-3 pm, $529,000, Paul Mufson, Camelot
43 Old Easton Turnpike, 1-3 pm, $649,000, Deborah Kulback, William Pitt Sotheby’s
44 Hackberry Hill Road, $650,000, Susan Hawley, Coldwell Banker
42 Calvin Road, 1-3 pm, $683,900, Vickie Kelly, Camelot
158 Georgetown Road, 1-4 pm, $766,950, Barbara Reynolds, Halstead
15 Arlen Road, 1-3 pm, $778,900, Jean Studwell, Higgins Group
183 Steep Hill Road, 1-3 pm, $789,000, Jon Dillon, Camelot
21 Tubbs Spring Drive, 1-3 pm, $799,000, Christine Oleynick, Keller Williams
440 Newtown Turnpike, 1-3 pm, $785,000, Merry Hampton, William Raveis
375 Good Hill Road, 1-3 pm, $845,000, Posie Morgan, Coldwell Banker
7 Birch Hill Road, 1-3 pm, $939,000, Vickie Kelley, Camelot
9 Fern Valley Road, 1-4 pm, $949,000, Maureen P. Berliner, Higgins Group
66 Wells Hill Road, 1-3 pm, $987,000, David Kinyon, Willian Raveis
30 Singing Oaks Drive, 1-3 pm, $999,000, Vickie Kelley, Camelot
11 Walker Lane, 1-4 pm, $1,025,000, Michelle & Company, William Raveis
335 Georgetown Rd, 1-3 pm, $1,032,000, Vickie Kelley, Camelot
216 Weston Road, 1-3 pm, $1,125,000, Gabrielle Di Bianco, Higgins Group
61 Georgetown Road, 1-3 pm, $1,199,000, Susan Leone and Gabrielle DiBianco, Higgins Group
19 Tall Pines Drive, 1-3 pm, $1,249,000, Christine Oleynick, Keller Williams
15 Mayflower Lane, 1-3 pm, $1,699,000, Christine Oleynick, Keller Williams
11 Old Hyde Road, 1-3 pm, $1,699,900, Vickie Kelly, Camelot