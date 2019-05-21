On the Market / Open house tour scheduled for May 25

The blue contemporary ranch at 11 September Lane sits on a two-acre corner lot across from Bisceglie Park.

September marks the end of the summer season with Labor Day and, officially, with the autumnal equinox a few weeks later.

In Weston, September can mark the beginning of the summer at the blue contemporary ranch at 11 September Lane. The 4,050-square-foot house offers one-level living with a great flow between its rooms and an open floor plan — perfect for entertaining and large gatherings.

It is across the street from Bisceglie Park and close to Devil’s Den Nature Preserve.

The listing agent for this house, Roberto A. Ordonez, coordinated a large-scale Saturday open house event in Weston in mid-May. It was so successful that he has put together a second special group open house event on May 25 in which nearly two dozen houses will be open to the public.

“The concept of the Weston Special Saturday Open House Tour started out as a ‘neighborhood’ thing to attract buyers to a particular area of town; suddenly and quickly it blossomed into what it is today. A number of agents contributed with suggestions and improvements to enhance the tour. The last tour drew close to 100 buyers,” said Ordonez, a Realtor with William Raveis Real Estate. “The agents love it because it makes Weston a destination for buyers and after all buyers are out there on Saturdays too. There is a broad range of price points and multiple open houses within a price range so buyers can compare one property to the other with a fresh memory of each,” he said.

There was a time when public open houses were held only on Sundays, but more commonly they are scheduled on Saturdays as well, although ordinarily there is a different set of houses featured on each day. On rare occasion realtors schedule evening open houses during the week, trying to accommodate the busy schedules of today’s homebuyers.

Despite the Memorial Day weekend, Realtors are confident that prospective homebuyers will make the Saturday house tour part of their holiday weekend plans. After all, families with children will want to purchase a home as soon as possible so the closing will occur before the start of the next school year. Changing school districts during the year can be disruptive for students. Others may want to settle in quickly to spend at least some of the summer season lounging in their new backyard.

The September Lane house will not be included on the tour that day, but there are plenty of others to tour and determine if it should become your new digs. House styles range from colonials to contemporaries, antique farmhouses to new construction.

Real Estate Listings

Prices range from $525,000 for a diminutive mid-century modern-inspired house at 18 Curiosity Lane represented by Susan Leone of Higgins Group to $1,699,900 for a newly constructed modern colonial farmhouse at 11 Old Hyde Road represented by Vickie Kelly of Camelot Real Estate.

Most of the open houses are scheduled between 1 and 3 p.m. with a few exceptions. The houses at 38 Ledgewood Drive, 11 Walker Lane, 158 Georgetown Road, and 9 Fern Valley Road will be open until 4 p.m.

Those interested in the house at 11 September Lane can contact Roberto A. Ordonez of William Raveis Real Estate at 917-678-0934 or Roberto.Ordonez@Raveis.com for more information. Those interested in seeing a house or several houses on the tour can check the list below.