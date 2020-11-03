On the Market: One of Westport’s oldest houses preserved and updated

WESTPORT— One wall in the formal dining room of the updated antique colonial house at 46 Kings Highway South is appropriately “attired” for Election Day.

It features two large presidential posters: one of Herbert Hoover, a Republican, and one of Franklin D. Roosevelt, a Democrat. These men served as the 31st and 32nd presidents of the United States, although this house has seen a lot more history than that.

This house actually pre-dates the official founding of America. This slate blue house with its distinctive red front door was built in 1700, making the John Platt House one of the oldest in Westport. Over the past centuries this house underwent renovations, updating and an expansion, which pushed the square footage to just over 4,000 feet, distributed through 11 rooms.

The iconic historical landmark received a plaque in 1985 from then-Connecticut Governor William O’Neill honoring it as the oldest house in Westport during the state’s 350th birthday. It was later learned that there was a house on Long Lots Road that is older still. The noteworthy structure has been included on two Westport Historical Society house tours, one in 2007 and the other in 2016.

It also received a Westport Historic District Preservation Award in 2010 from the Westport Historic District Commission. Commissioners cited the homeowners for their “responsible ownership” saying “this Colonial home has been lovingly restored and serves as an important landmark building in Westport.”

This sophisticated, timeless house sits on a 0.78-acre level, gently sloping and partially fenced property in the Saugatuck neighborhood, placing it within walking distance of the Saugatuck Metro North Railroad train station, local shops and restaurants; an easy commute to I-95 and Post Road (Route 1), and a very easy walk to Birchwood Country Club golf course and tennis courts just across the street.

The blending of centuries, old and new, begins at the side entrance, which has become the main entrance into the house. Its foyer features a limestone radiant heat flooring. Wide-planked chestnut wood floors and exposed hand-hewn beams in the original part of the house give way to generously proportioned rooms, high ceilings, modern amenities and luxury finishes throughout.

In the formal living room features include a stone fireplace and built-in bookshelves. The formal dining room has French doors to a small stone terrace. A study with numerous windows opens to the rose garden. The large sun room, which also serves as the family room, has a marble gas-fueled fireplace, wet bar, coffered ceiling, a wall of floor-to-ceiling windows, and French doors to the mahogany deck and backyard.

It is open to the recently remodeled eat-in kitchen, which features high-end appliances, a butler’s pantry and ample cabinetry and counter space including a long breakfast bar. Off the kitchen is an en suite guest bedroom.

Upstairs, there are three bedrooms including the master suite, which features two dressing rooms and a spa-like marble bath with a deep soaking tub. There is also a great room with a vaulted ceiling, wet bar, gas fireplace, and an office/ or exercise room.

Outside, there is a mahogany deck, stone patio, and attractive landscaping.

“The picturesque private backyard has a custom-built fire-pit and truly provides for a tranquil retreat,” the listing agent said. “Add endless possibilities to this incredible home.”

For more information or to set up an appointment to see the house contact Barbara Sweeney of Coldwell Banker Realty 203-451-6522 or bsweeney0102@gmail.com.