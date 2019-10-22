On the Market: Newer colonial in peaceful Westport neighborhood

WESTPORT — Three streets in a section of the Coleytown neighborhood have names tying them to the Revolutionary War, when British troops marched through Westport en route to Danbury.

Ironically enough, Red Coat Road, Cavalry Road and Rebel Road are probably located in one of the most peaceful parts of town near Crystal Lake and the border of Weston.

The colonial house at 6 Rebel Road enjoys a real sense of quietude provided by its location at the end of a cul-de-sac and a stand of trees that protects the backyard from view. Yet, even with the built-in sense of seclusion this house is only about five minutes from the Merritt Parkway and maybe 10 minutes from downtown Westport. Rebel Road is off Cavalry Road just around the corner from West Branch Road, which feeds into Weston Road (Route 57).

This 15-room white house with black shutters was built only five years ago and lives very much like a newly constructed house with all of its modern conveniences.

It was built in 2014 on a level property of almost half an acre. The 7,316-square-foot house sits behind a stone wall topped with white picket fencing. The front of the house is dotted with rounded shrubbery that flanks the covered front entrance.

Inside, the immaculately cared-for home is superbly appointed and, in fact, there is an opportunity for the next owner to purchase the house itself or purchase the house with all of its elegant furniture and furnishings. The formal living room is one of the more elegant spaces in this house. In the formal dining room there are paneled walls and a ceiling with step-down crown molding.

The spacious gourmet eat-in kitchen features a long center island/breakfast bar, a farm sink, quartzite counters, walk-in pantry, and high-end appliances including a Sub-Zero refrigerator and six-burner Wolf range with a griddle. Between the family room and kitchen is the casual dining area with French doors to the private backyard, which features a bluestone patio, built-in grilling area, and beautiful gardens.

The last blush of summer is currently found on the rose bushes in this yard. There are also hydrangeas, evergreen trees, and other plantings in the attractive landscaping.

The family room, which is open to the kitchen, features a fireplace, coffered ceiling and a wall of built-in cabinetry and shelving. In the den or study there is a built-in window seat, wall-to-wall carpeting, and a wall of cabinetry and book or display shelves. The wallpaper in this room resembles wood planks with grain detailing.

On the second floor there are four of the home’s five bedrooms. The spacious master suite features a sitting area, marble gas-log fireplace, and large walk-in closet with a center island and organizers. The large and luxurious marble bath features a soaking tub, shower, a long double vanity, a makeup area, and grass cloth wallcovering.

In the hallway just outside the entrance to the master suite, there are floor-to-ceiling display shelves that could be used for books but are better used as the current family has employed them to display framed family photos.

ABOUT THIS HOUSE TYPE: Colonial ADDRESS: 6 Rebel Road PRICE: $1,995,000 NUMBER OF ROOMS: 15 FEATURES: 0.45-acre property, bluestone patio, built-in grilling area, underground sprinkler, wet bar, two fireplaces, instant hot water, cable - pre-wired, generator, ceiling fans, possible in-law or au pair suite; convenient to the Merritt Parkway and downtown Westport and the center of Weston; easy commute to the Saugatuck train station, attached two-car garage, finished and heated walk-up attic, full finished basement, natural gas heat, mudroom with bench and storage, stone walls, septic system, public water connection, five bedrooms, five full and one half baths SCHOOLS: Coleytown Elementary, Coleytown Middle, Staples High ASSESSMENT: $1,558,400 TAX RATE: 16.86 mills TAXES: $26,275

There are three more good-sized bedrooms on this level. Some of the bedrooms have wall-to-wall carpeting. The fifth bedroom is on the third floor, which also has additional space for play and a homework station or craft room, and it has a full bath so it could also be an in-law or au pair suite.

The lower level is fully finished and can accommodate a media room or home theater, playroom, game or recreation room, gym, office or an additional bedroom with a full bath nearby. The wet bar will come in handy when entertaining.

For more information or to make an appointment to see the house contact co-listing agents Laurie Crouse or Valerie Martins of Laurie Crouse & Associates/Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage; Crouse at 203-984-8154 or lauriebcrouse@gmail.com, and Martins at 929-270-9393 or valmartinsct@gmail.com.