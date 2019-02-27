On the Market / New home on Old Road in Westport

WESTPORT — The gray, custom colonial house at 62 Old Road was built almost two years ago and contains many inspiring and attractive modern features.

The hallmark of this house could be its transitional design within its wide, open floor plan, but there are so many other striking features that could and should be highlighted.

Among them are the floating linear fireplace of the great or family room — which has a 20-foot ceiling, the Trion air purification system, Nest thermostats, smart home technology, Emtek door knobs and hardware, wide window ledges, Lutron Maestro dimming switches throughout, and dazzling lighting features in every room.

There are two more antonyms, besides old and new, that suit this property. Large and tiny. The large main house features 5,500 square feet of living space on four finished floors with 14 spacious rooms, while in front of this sizable residence there is a small cottage that existed long before the tiny house trend began.

This is a legal rental, and while it comes with this house and property the cottage actually has a different address — 64 Old Road — and its own mailbox, as well as laundry facilities, eat-in kitchen, bedroom, full bath, and enclosed porch.

Tiny House Nation, the popular television show, highlights ingenious architectural designs on a small scale for people who are looking to downsize and live a more simple life. This house was ingeniously designed and built in 2017 to accommodate modern living and entertaining for those who prefer large, open residential spaces but still also appreciate a minimalistic style.

This house has clean, distinctive architectural lines, a neutral palette, a stripped down simplicity, and serenity and tranquility, the listing agent said.

Whether the homeowners are controlling the temperature or choosing the fireplace flame options to set a particular mood, everything is one step away on a smartphone.

This Nantucket cedar, shingle-style house and the cottage sit on a 0.64-acre largely level property in the Hunt Club neighborhood.

Because the main house is set well back from the road, it enjoys a large measure of privacy, and yet its location in this neighborhood places it conveniently close to the Post Road (Route 1) for commuting, shopping, and dining. It is also close to the Fairfield County Hunt Club equestrian facility, Westport beaches, the Greens Farms Metro-North train station, and within walking distance to local public schools.

A stone wall sits along the front of the property, and a long driveway leads down to the attached under house three-car garage. A bluestone path leads to the covered front porch of granite. The front door opens into the foyer, where the staircase to the second floor was given the same attention to detail as the rest of the house. Its custom-made metal balusters or spindles have a satin nickel finish. The foyer also features a large mudroom with cubbies, a walk-in closet, and access to the garage.

The formal living room features a marble fireplace and modern designed coffered ceiling. The same style ceiling is found in the formal dining room, which also features paneling on the lower walls. The butler’s pantry features a white quartzite counter, marble backsplash in a herringbone pattern, and wine refrigerator.

ABOUT THIS HOUSE STYLE: Custom Colonial, New Construction ADDRESS: 62 Old Road PRICE: $1,880,000 ROOMS: 14 FEATURES: 0.64-acre level property, guest house/legal rental, covered porch, raised Trex deck, exterior lighting, underground utilities, professionally landscaped, brass up-lighting, cable - available, open floor plan, walking distance to shops and restaurants on the Post Road (Route 1), proximity to local beaches, programmable Nest thermostats, Anderson windows, hard-wired for a generator, two fireplaces, stone wall, attached under house three-car garage, full partially finished walk-out finished basement, finished walk-up attic, ridge vents, central air conditioning, five zoned natural gas heat, 100-gallon hot water tank, possible in-law/au pair suite, six bedrooms, five full and one half baths SCHOOLS: Long Lots Elementary, Bedford Middle, Staples High School ASSESSMENT: $1,310,200 MILL RATE: 16.86 mills TAXES: $22,090

In the cavernous gourmet kitchen, there is a massive center island/breakfast bar. It and the perimeter counters are topped with White Princess quartzite. Other features include the dual temperature wine refrigerator in the island, custom painted maple cabinetry, stainless steel farm sink, LED under cabinet lighting, and Thermador appliances.

There is also a door to the expansive raised Trex deck. The great room features an accent wall of textured wood tile wall with the linear fireplace creating a cosmopolitan flair.

This house has five bedrooms, all of them generous in size. The sixth bedroom is in the cottage. Four bedrooms are on the second floor and have specially designed windows, and the fifth is on the finished third floor, which also has a sitting room. This bedroom could serve as an office. The luxurious master suite features custom cut paneled accents, two walk-in closets with designer lighting, and a marble bath with an Aria soaking tub, double vanity, and shower with multiple body sprays and rain showerhead.

On the lower level, there is space for a recreation or game room and media room. The full bath has a marble counter and French doors access the backyard.

There will be a public open house on March 3, from 1 to 4 p.m.

For more information visit www.bethsaundersrealestate.com. To make an appointment to see the house contact Beth Saunders of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New England Properties at 203-913-2762 or bethsaunders5@gmail.com.