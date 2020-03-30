On the Market: New construction with original charm

The 1919 stone Hull’s Barn was incorporated into the contemporary colonial house at 97 Sturges Highway when it was built in 2018. The 1919 stone Hull’s Barn was incorporated into the contemporary colonial house at 97 Sturges Highway when it was built in 2018. Photo: VHT Studios - Www.VHT.com Photo: VHT Studios - Www.VHT.com Image 1 of / 14 Caption Close On the Market: New construction with original charm 1 / 14 Back to Gallery

WESTPORT — The Connecticut Audubon Society’s website has in-depth information about indigenous and migrating birds, many of which are more active this time of year building their nests.

Among them are wrens that nest “in hemlock forests with rocky ground or near streams. They primarily nest across the boreal regions of New England and Canada. They make their nests in tree cavities and rock crevices, in stumps, and under stream banks,” the website says.

One 4,692-square-foot “Wren’s Nest” at 97 Sturges Highway was built in 2018 by a professional builder and interior designer, the husband and wife team of Westport-based Wren’s Nest Interiors.

A plaque from the Westport Historical Society on the front of the house indicates the Hull’s Barn, dating back to 1919, was first converted into a house in 1946. The couple completely tore down the house that existed on this 1.33-acre level property, leaving in place the origins of the stone barn, which serves as the base of their nine-room “nest.” So, in effect, this contemporary colonial house in the Hunt Club neighborhood is new construction. They also kept the home’s fireplaces and original barn beams.

Not only are their skills focused on architectural construction and interior design. This couple loves botanical gardens, so they created a park-like property, an “organically maintained botanical wonderland including lush lawns, mature evergreens, well-established specimen trees, flowering perennials, an herb garden, koi pond with a waterfall, and stone walls and brick patios,” according to the listing agent. It also has a large covered patio. The backyard also holds the heated Gunite in-ground swimming pool and spa, a kids’ tree house and a play zone.

“This home is an indoor/outdoor oasis that is ideal for entertaining or for private personal relaxation,” the agent said.

The indoor oasis comprises custom floor treatments, decoratively painted walls using Farrow & Ball paint and wallpaper treatments, high vaulted ceilings, reclaimed wood beams, detailed mill work, tastefully selected natural and man-made tiles, Perrin & Rowe hardware, and countless other special features. The walls of the great room received a lime wash paint technique. The master bedroom suite has special hand-painted walls, and its bath features glazed walls. The first floor powder room looks as if it has wallpaper, but it is actually a decorative paint treatment.

Brick and slate steps lead up to the covered front entrance. Right from the foyer, there is hardwood flooring arranged in a herringbone pattern that extends into the gourmet kitchen and family room. There is a custom designed arched entryway from the foyer to the main living area.

Real Estate Listings

In the banquet-sized formal dining room, there is flooring of red brick and reclaimed chestnut and sliding doors to a patio for al fresco dining.

The gourmet kitchen features a rift oak center island, honed soapstone counters, a hammered copper farm sink, a pantry cabinet with pull-out drawers, as well as a walk-in pantry. High-end appliances include a six-burner Thermador range with a griddle and double ovens. Above the range there is a decorative tile backsplash, a pot-filler, and a beam from the barn of an Ohio farm. On either side of the range there is built-in shelving for cookbooks.

The first-floor bedroom suite off the great room could serve as a playroom or as a second study, office or library. It has a wall of windows and a door to a porch and patio. It shares a full bath with the office, which has a wall of built-in bookshelves with a library ladder.

More Information ABOUT THIS HOUSE STYLE: Contemporary Colonial ADDRESS: 97 Sturges Highway PRICE: $2,295,000 ROOMS: 9 FEATURES: 1.33-acre level property, 1919 Hull’s Barn, heated Gunite in-ground swimming pool with solar cover and spa, bluestone and red brick patios, kids’ tree house and play zone, exterior lighting, porch, underground sprinkler, balcony, deck, organically maintained landscaping with specimen plantings, herb garden, koi pond with a waterfall, audio system, pre-wired for cable, open floor plan, two fireplaces; only minutes to the Greens Farm train station, shops, restaurants, beaches, and downtown Westport; proximity to Post Road (Route 1), stone wall, attached under house two-car garage, attic, full partially finished basement, wood shingle roof, zoned central air conditioning, zoned natural gas heat, 100-gallon hot water tank, new septic, five bedrooms, four full and one half baths SCHOOLS: Long Lots Elementary, Bedford Middle, Staples High School ASSESSMENT: $1,128,400 MILL RATE: 16.86 mills TAXES: $19,025

A custom-designed stairway leads to the sleeping quarters on the second floor, where the master suite features a large walk-in closet, sliding doors to a private balcony and spa-like bath. The spacious bath features a heated floor, black aluminum shower, tub and vanity. There are two other bedrooms on this level, sharing a Jack-and-Jill-style bath.

The large lower level, which sits in the former barn, has a fifth bedroom, a full bath, gym, bonus room, storage and a mudroom that accesses the attached two-car garage.

For more information or to make an appointment to see the house contact Jillian Klaff of Jillian Klaff Homes and William Raveis Real Estate at 203-858-2095 or jklaff@jillianklaff.com.