WESTPORT — Westport’s past and the town’s role in the Revolutionary War is memorialized in the Minuteman statue, which was mounted decades ago at the intersection of Compo Road South and Compo Beach Road.

The newly constructed, 16-room stone and wood house at 281 Compo Road South stands as a monument to modern life, a product of the sacrifices made by early Patriots who paved the way for current Americans’ freedom, democracy and ability to engage in the pursuit of happiness.

The family lucky enough to live in this contemporary-style colonial house in the Compo Beach neighborhood will not have to pursue happiness — they can bask in it because of all this house has to offer.

The 8,950-square-foot, modern country house was designed and built by Vita Design Group, an inventive team that creates unique luxury homes.

The sophisticated, one-of-a-kind design combines quaint, New England architectural charm with the whimsy of Connecticut covered-bridge construction and contemporary features. Perhaps the best example of that modern design is in the use of large expanses of glass walls, windows and doors that blur the line between indoor and outdoor spaces.

According to material provided by Vita Design Group, the construction comprises rustic materials and details with clean-lined, minimalist elements, and structural steel that work in concert to establish a modern aesthetic. The listing agent calls it “New England rustic traditional (interwoven) with West Coast modern sensational.”

The recently completed house was purposefully sited on its one-acre level property so that it sits above the flood zone, therefore allowing the design to include a finished basement. That is a rarity for any house located so close to Long Island Sound. This house is within walking distance of Compo Beach and the Longshore Club Park. Although the Sound is not visible from the house, Gray’s Creek is, and so is the Minuteman statue.

The siting of the house also created two separate yards, which can be bridged by opening large glass doors in the kitchen and dining room. This creates a free flow through the house, which is ideal for entertaining and makes full use of the entire property, according to those affiliated with Vita Design Group.

The covered bridge influence is visible in several elements of the house — in the gable-end design of the barn-like attached three-car garage, and the silhouette of the section of the house containing the master bedroom suite.

It is also seen in one exterior wall which reveals “the post and beam structure within, similar to the technique found on many covered bridges as a means to welcome light into the interior,” Vita Design Group material says.

Enter the house by way of the nine-foot, custom glass front door with wide glass sidelights into the two-story foyer, which features a powder room with European metal sink and a Venetian plaster accent wall, and a dramatic floating staircase with a brass perforated metal and steel frame railing with wood cap.

ABOUT THIS HOUSE STYLE: Colonial, Contemporary ADDRESS: 281 Compo Road South PRICE: $5,712,000 ROOMS: 16 FEATURES: water community, water view of Gray’s Creek, easy walk to Longshore Club Park and Compo Beach, walk to Saugatuck train station, one-acre level property, Gunite in-ground swimming pool, outdoor shower, covered patio, porch, exterior lighting, professionally landscaped, underground utilities, balcony, open floor plan, in-law or au pair suite, wide-plank white oak flooring, wet bar, one fireplace, 10-foot ceilings throughout first floor, generator, 400-amp main electrical service, open cell foam insulation throughout, wired for Control 4 system, six Nest electronic programmable thermostats, two high-efficiency gas furnaces, dual tank-less water heating system, breezeway, stone wall, cedar shingle roof, attached three-car garage/barn, walk-up attic, fully finished basement, six bedrooms, seven full and two half baths SCHOOLS: Greens Farms Elementary, Bedford Middle, Staples High ASSESSMENT: Not yet set, new construction MILL RATE: 16.86 mills TAXES: Not yet set, new construction

The dining room features hidden cabinetry and a wet bar. The great room has a modern gas fireplace and glass pocket door to the covered patio, which was designed to accommodate a customizable outdoor kitchen, and the Gunite in-ground swimming pool.

In the spacious gourmet eat-in kitchen features include a long center island/breakfast bar, a bar area, Alleanza quartz countertops, walk-in pantry, and high-end appliances including a 48-inch Wolf dual fuel range with six burners and infrared griddle.

On the main level, there is a suite with flexible use as an office, guest room, in-law or au pair suite, or as an alternative master bedroom. The current master suite on the second floor is one of six, and possibly seven bedrooms. It features two separate doors to a private balcony and luxurious bath with a free-standing soaking tub.

The walk-up attic and full, finished lower level both have a full bath and are customizable for a multitude of uses.

For more information or to make an appointment to see the house contact Todd David Miller of Higgins Group Real Estate at 203-257-9909 or todddavidmiller@gmail.com.