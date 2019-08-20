On the Market: Nantucket-style ideal for entertaining

WESTPORT — As summer winds down and kids prepare to go back to school, some people are wrapping up vacations or heading to Nantucket for a long weekend.

Like everyone else, the owners of the white, custom-built Nantucket-style colonial house at 87 Easton Road enjoy time away now and then, although they really never need to leave their 2.25-acre estate.

Their large, level resort-like property features a tennis court, heated Gunite in-ground swimming pool and spa, as well as an attached guest house. Other backyard amenities include the patio, covered deck, retractable awnings, and gazebo, all of which encourage indoor-outdoor living and entertaining.

Come cold weather months when the pool is closed and a dusting of snow renders the tennis court temporarily unusable, except maybe for a pickup game of broomstick hockey, the residents of this house can move the recreational activities inside.

This 13-room house features 10,427 square feet of living space within which there is a movie theater with stadium seating, and a large game room with a fireplace and walls of fieldstone. And, to augment the entertaining, there is a wet bar with an onyx counter, cabinet and glass shelving in the paneled office.

It’s “like being on vacation every day,” according to the listing agent.

This house was built in 1992 in the Coleytown neighborhoo, and its location places it within easy walking distance of the Blue Ribbon-winning Coleytown middle and elementary schools only about a half mile away.

Access the property from one of two entrances to the ample semi-circular driveway, which will come in handy when hosting large gatherings. The entrances are marked by fieldstone walls with pillars and the driveway is lined in Belgium block.

The main house comprises white clapboard while the guest house is dark green and topped with a cupola and weathervane. The main house is very distinguished with its modern day turret, covered deck with an octagonal roof, and a wood shingle gambrel roof.

There is also a covered porch on the side near the attached three-car garage. From the driveway there is another stone wall and a row of hedges, and two stone pillars topped with lanterns marking the slate path to the covered front entrance.

Open the front door flanked by decorative leaded glass sidelights into the wide front-to-back two-story foyer, which features an attractive arrangement of the hardwood flooring with an inlaid design and a dramatic chandelier that is rumored to have once hung at Carnegie Hall. True or not, it’s an attractive light fixture that makes a great conversation piece. At the back of the foyer there are French doors that open to the patio and backyard.

The office features a coffered ceiling, built-in shelving, and French doors to the covered deck looking over the tennis court. In the formal living room there is a fireplace. The formal dining room has wainscoting on the lower walls and a wall of windows. The spacious gourmet kitchen features a sizable two-tiered center island and breakfast bar topped with wood, granite counters, high-end appliances, a walk-in pantry, and an onyx butler’s pantry. The breakfast room has French doors to backyard.

Open to the kitchen and breakfast room is the family room, which has a floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace and interior French doors to the sun room which connects the guest house to the main house. This part of the house also has a mudroom, laundry room and the second half bath. The more formal powder room is on the other side of the kitchen.

The guest house can also be accessed from a private entrance. It has a main floor studio with a kitchen, wine room and fireplace. The second floor has a bedroom with a fireplace and a new full bath. In the main house, the master suite is spacious and features a sitting area and fireplace. There are three additional bedrooms, two more full baths plus a playroom that could be used as a bedroom.

In addition to the home cinema, the lower level boasts another playroom and storage space.

While the house is in a private setting it is only about a mile from the Merritt Parkway and convenient to the Post Road (Route 1) and downtown Westport.

For more information or to set up an appointment to see the house contact Linda Skolnick of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage at 203-246-0088 or Linda@GoAskLinda.com.