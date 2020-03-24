On the Market: Modest Weston house suitable for an artist’s workshop

WESTON — A host of famous people in the arts, journalism, science, literature, music, theater and film have been lured by the siren call of Weston. Some of them chose this quiet community as a place to relax after a hard day of work or a long night of performing.

Others, like artist Paul Cadmus, and authors James Thurber and Sinclair Lewis, probably found inspiration in the quietude and abundant natural resources of this charming town.

It’s not difficult to imagine author Erica Jong working on her manuscript for “Fear of Dying” — the follow up to her ground-breaking “Fear of Flying” — in her Weston home, or young sculptor Jesse Nusbaum toiling in his Weston studio over one of his realistic bronze animals.

That brief introduction to Weston’s collection of cultured and erudite talents is a means of pointing out that there are available properties throughout town quite suitable not only as a family residence, but as a place of inspiration for cultural pursuits. Such is the case if the ranch-style cottage at 29 High Meadow Road in Lower Weston on the Westport line; a modest house that would be perfectly suitable for an artist’s home and workshop, a writer’s retreat and office, a song writer’s residence and recording studio.

No lofty pursuits are necessary. The yellow house with black shutters and white trim is also perfect for those looking to downsize, first-time homebuyers, or those seeking a great little weekend cottage in the country.

This seven-room, 2,112-square-foot house was built in 1957 on a very peaceful and private 2-acre level and lightly wooded property at the end of a cul-de-sac.

“Sitting pretty on two low-maintenance acres,” as the listing agent says.

From the driveway, there is a newly fashioned walkway comprising slate and wood that leads up to the inviting covered front porch. The woodland view can also be enjoyed from the screened porch and the raised wood deck at the back of the house. Inside this well-loved home are seven rooms, an open floor plan, and “a sense of infinite possibilities,” according to the agent. The heart of this home is the living room, which features solid hardwood flooring, a vaulted ceiling with exposed beams, a bay window, and a floor-to-ceiling red brick fireplace.

Adjacent to the living room is an informal dining room and a cozy den or office, the latter of which has a door to the screened porch. The dining room has a door to the same seasonal porch and a second door to the deck. It is open to the kitchen, where there is a breakfast bar for two stools.

All three of the home’s bedrooms are on this main level. The master suite has ample closets and a private bathroom with a combination tub and shower. The additional bedrooms share the hall bathroom, which also has a tub/shower.

On the lower level there is room for a media area, game room and exercise area. Get additional exercise by walking to nearby Keene Park. Also closeby are the Merritt Parkway and the center of town.

For more information or to make an appointment to see the house contact Vickie Kelley of Camelot Real Estate at 203-803-6448 or vickiekelley1@msn.com.