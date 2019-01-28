On the Market / Modern home with energy efficient features

WESTPORT — The Rolnick Observatory on Bayberry Road opens its doors to the public every Wednesday night, if the skies are clear, to view celestial events and a sky full of stars.

One of the stars in this Coleytown neighborhood can be viewed day or night and is just around the corner from the observatory, which is managed by the Westport Astronomical Society.

The newly constructed, Energy Star-rated, contemporary house at 175a Cross Highway was built with many energy efficient features including the typical — like extra insulation, Thermopane windows, and a programmable thermostat, and the innovative — a combination of energy-saving Schuco windows imported from Germany, special insulation, and harnessing the sun’s energy.

This 5,500-square-foot stucco and wood structure was positioned on its three-acre level property to deliberately take advantage of the sun’s natural light and heat. It was built with tall walls of glass and tall ceilings — 10 and 11 feet tall on the main floor, depending on the room. The ceilings on the second floor are 9 feet tall. All the doors in the house are uncommonly tall.

“The created formula is made of the wandering sunlight during the day to the thermal mass of the building and the position of the windows. The end result is a quiet, energy efficient and low-maintenance structure,” according to Lukas Macniak, a partner in Silver Rock Real Estate, the owner of the property, in marketing material provided by the listing agent.

The house was designed by Macniak’s business partner, architect Bolek Ryzinski, in collaboration with RAAD Studio, a Manhattan-based, award-winning architecture and building design firm. Ryzinzki is president of ABR Builders and Macniak is the company’s vice president.

“We decided to adopt the most modern solutions used in Europe to build this unique modern and low-energy home,” Macniak said, adding it is “the very first one of this kind in Westport.”

While the emphasis is placed on energy efficiency, the architect and builders did not sacrifice modern living and entertaining amenities.

“Each room has been carefully designed with comfort and luxury in mind, and with a modern feel to it,” Macniak said.

The backyard features a heated Gunite in-ground salt water swimming pool and spa, a bluestone patio, and ample room for entertaining, from casual gatherings to large scale celebrations.

The house is not visible from the road. It takes traveling down a long gravel driveway to the completely private, park-like setting to access this house. Ample parking space is available in front of the house. The walls of glass allow the occupants to feel as if they are interacting with nature. Inside, the main floor has 3,000 square feet of true open living space.

The floating staircase to the second floor resembles an artistic steel and wood sculpture. There are other artistic, visually pleasing touches throughout starting with the spacious powder room, which has a textured wall of a raised, braided material.

ABOUT THIS HOUSE STYLE: Contemporary/New Construction ADDRESS: 175a Cross Highway PRICE: $2,999,999 ROOMS: 11 FEATURES: three-acre level property, heated Gunite in-ground salt water swimming pool and spa, bluestone patio, temperature-controlled wine room, generator, easy commuting distance to the Merritt Parkway, walking distance to Christie’s Country Store and Rolnick Observatory, proximity to Post Road (Route 1), not far from downtown Westport, 10 and 11-foot ceilings on main living level, professionally landscaped property, exterior lighting, underground sprinkler, instant hot water tap, extra insulation, Thermopane windows, programmable thermostat, audio system, pre-wired for cable, true open floor plan, commercial grade Soprema roofing system, one fireplace, skylights, balcony/deck, central air conditioning, zoned heating system, stone wall, attached three-car garage, five bedrooms and five full and two half baths SCHOOLS: Coleytown Elementary, Bedford Middle, Staples High School ASSESSMENT: not yet set, new construction MILL RATE: 16.86 mills TAXES: not yet set, new construction

The family room has the home’s only fireplace, and sliding doors to the grounds. The dining room features a temperature-controlled wine room. No need to travel to the basement to retrieve a bottle of wine during dinner. The spacious gourmet kitchen features a long center island/breakfast bar topped with Pietro Cardoza stone as is the perimeter counter. The island has one large stainless sink and the perimeter counter features double stainless sinks. High-end appliances include a Wolf induction range top and Miele coffee-maker. Off the kitchen is a large butler’s pantry.

On the second floor, there are five bedrooms and a large, open landing of usable living space. The spacious master suite has a walk-in closet, sliding doors to a large wood deck, and a cavernous, luxurious private marble bath featuring walls of glass, a soaking tub, shower, and long double vanity.

For more information or to make an appointment to see the house contact Imke Lohs of William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty at 917-459-8382 or ilohs@williampitt.com.