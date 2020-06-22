On the Market: Modern farmhouse in Weston invokes earlier charm with state-of-art construction

WESTON — Weston’s agrarian heritage continues at Lachat Town Farm - a 42-acre working farm, although its vestiges are found in the landscape of houses from one street to the next, even in new construction.

The recently built residence at 100 Georgetown Road is a modern farmhouse, invoking all the charm of an earlier home with all the advantages of modern construction techniques and materials, starting with its exterior façade. It comprises low-maintenance, high-end materials including James Hardie board fiber cement exterior shingles, Azek trim, and aluminum and glass exterior and garage doors.

“Quality craftsmanship and custom details are the cornerstones for this exceptional, newly built modern farmhouse in Weston,” according to the listing agent. It has a flexible, open-concept layout, which provides this home with multiple options as well as generous spaces for entertaining and everyday living.

The eight-room house features 4,800 square feet of living space on three finished levels. The house sits on a sizable parcel of largely level land, the total acres depending on the next owner’s purchasing preferences. There are two options to purchase: the first is for 100 Georgetown Road alone, which includes 2.91 acres for one fee, and the other is for both 98 and 100 Georgetown Road. Its higher cost includes another three acres bringing to total to 6.91 acres. And what acres they are.

“This outstanding property blends modern design elements with the everyday comforts of home, while complementing the aesthetics of the natural landscape,” the agent said. The private and serene setting features a sprawling fieldstone wall, mature trees, expansive level lawns, and room for a pool. And when she says private she means it. Although the house is on Route 57, it practically has Ambler Falls and Devil’s Den Nature Preserve in its backyard. Close as it is, meaning there is likely no development that will occur in this immediate Georgetown neighborhood, the official entrance is about two miles away. The 1,756-acre Devil’s Den is the largest tract of protected land in Fairfield County, according to the Weston Historical Society website. It contains 20 miles of hiking and cross-country skiing trails, and it is part of the extended 70-mile Saugatuck Valley Trails System.

A stone wall stands across the front yard and a bluestone path leads to the covered porch and stone-flanked entrance of French doors. They open into the spacious great room, which features a floor-to-ceiling wood-burning stone fireplace and sliding doors to the rear covered bluestone patio and backyard. The oversized mudroom with shiplap walls and custom built-ins connects to the attached three-car garage. It also provides access to the finished basement, private yard, and a powder room.

Details inside include 12-foot ceilings, red oak 3¼-inch hardwood floors, Marvin Elevate Collection Wood-Ultrex casement windows, and 1¾-inch solid Shaker-style interior doors with Emtek matte black hardware. In those areas of the house that have stone floors the materials are marble, slate, and quartzite.

The great or family room is open to the gourmet kitchen where features include a slate floor, custom cabinetry with under cabinet lighting, a reverse osmosis drinking water system, Café stainless steel appliances including a six-burner range, glass tile backsplash, and quartzite countertops. The center island/breakfast bar for four has a cascading waterfall counter, also of quartzite. There is also a spacious pantry.

On the main level there is also a study nook with a custom built-in desk and one en suite bedroom, its bath with a quartzite floor and Toto toilet.

The second floor has three more bedrooms including the master suite, which boasts a walk-in closet with custom built-ins, a luxurious spa-like bath featuring Italian imported Bardiglio marble, a heated floor, walk-in shower with frameless glass, tub, Toto toilet, and double vanity with a marble counter. Even the laundry room is upscale with a Montauk black slate floor; Samsung high-efficiency, fingerprint resistant, front-load stainless steel black washer and dryer, a built-in folding station and ample storage.

There is also a finished basement.

More Information ABOUT THIS HOUSE STYLE: Modern Farmhouse ADDRESS: 100 Georgetown Road, Weston * PRICE: $1,345,000 or $1,545,000 * two options for purchase ROOMS: 8 FEATURES: new construction, 2.91-acre or 6.91-acre level and sloping property, covered bluestone patio, exterior lighting, front porch, underground utilities, open concept layout, only minutes from Weston’s award-winning schools and Weston Center, close proximity to Devil’s Den Nature Preserve and Lachat Farm, only about five minutes to Georgetown shopping district and the Cannondale train station, about 12 minutes from the Merritt Parkway, extra insulation, generator-ready, programmable thermostat, one fireplace, five-zoned central air conditioning and natural gas heat, tank-less hot water, sound control fiberglass insulation, attached three-car garage, fieldstone wall; laundry room with folding table, shelving, and storage; full finished basement, attic, well water with installed additional backup water line to the house, room for a pool, four bedrooms, four full and one half baths SCHOOLS: Hurlbutt Elementary, Weston Middle, Weston High * ASSESSMENT: new construction, not yet set MILL RATE: 28.91 mills * TAXES: new construction, not yet set

This house is an ideal retreat from New York City, which is only a one-hour drive away. Then again, why drive when this house is conveniently located within five minutes of the Cannondale train station? It is also only minutes from the center of Weston and public schools in one direction and into the Georgetown shopping district along Route 7 in the opposite direction.

For more information or to make an appointment to see the house contact Jennifer Twombly of Jeanette Dryburgh & Associates and William Raveis Real Estate at 203-505-4329 or jennifer.twombly@raveis.com.