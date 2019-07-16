On the Market: Modern farmhouse a nod to agricultural past

WESTON — The Weston Historical Society website indicates the town was largely agricultural until about the mid-1800s, when “The population began to decline rapidly ... due to the opening of the richer agricultural lands in Ohio, the development of steam-powered industry along the coast, and the rise of the industrial towns along the Naugatuck River.”

The newly constructed colonial house at 11 Old Hyde Road pays homage to Weston’s early agricultural history while also looking into the future with a keen eye. This modern farmhouse was designed to incorporate a rustic silhouette with a sleek industrial appearance.

The two gable roof structures are connect by a sloping shed roof. The house was built, beginning in 2017, to the specifications of the homeowner. It reflects the owner’s appreciation for both traditional and modern design elements.

It seamlessly blends old-fashioned functionality with contemporary form and function. The house comprises an “elegantly simple, unpretentious, straightforward” design with clean lines, tall ceilings, an open floor plan, intricate architectural features, and decorative details, the listing agent said.

Travel down a long, tree-lined driveway to the private rear lot of two level and sloping acres in the center of Weston. This house is just a short stroll to town amenities including the Weston Town Hall, public library, the Parks and Recreation Department, the campus of public schools, the U.S. Post office branch, Peter’s Weston Market, and Ace Tire and Auto Center/Mobil gas station.

One section of the house exterior comprises vertical board while the other has cedar shingles. Adding to the visual impact is the covered wrap-around front porch made of galvanized metal. The French doors of the front entrance open to reveal an open staircase and an intriguing light fixture in the striking two-story foyer. The house contains eight rooms and 4,499 square feet of living space, designed to accommodate formal and casual living and entertaining.

Adding to the visual appeal, the rooms are illuminated by minimalist gallery-style lighting and the composition of the ceilings in a couple of rooms is unusual. In the dining room the ceiling comprises reclaimed barn wood. In the office or study, the ceiling is coffered and the spaces between are lacquered in a contrasting color.

In the great room there is a linear fireplace, a door to the wrap-around front porch, and sliding doors to a large raised deck at the back of the house.

This room is open to the cavernous chef’s kitchen, which features two limed rift sawn white oak islands, one with a cascading marble waterfall counter. The counters, including those on the islands, are made of Statuarietto marble. The focal point of the kitchen is its pizza oven imported from Italy.

Other features include bespoke custom cabinets, the breakfast bar on one of the islands, and a backsplash in a honeycomb pattern. High-end appliances include a Wolf six-burner range with griddle and two ovens.

ABOUT THIS HOUSE STYLE: Colonial Farmhouse, New Construction ADDRESS: 11 Old Hyde Rd, Weston PRICE: $1,649,000 ROOMS: 8 FEATURES: two-acre level and sloping property, rear lot, brook, water access and views, covered wrap-around galvanized metal front porch, open floor plan, pre-wired for cable, instant hot water tap, extra insulation, generator, balconies/decks, exterior lighting; only about one mile to the center of Weston, Weston Public Library, public schools, and Peter’s Weston Market; two fireplaces, central air conditioning, hydro-air propane heat, humidifier, attached three-car garage, fiberglass shingle roof, pull-down attic stairs, full walk-out basement, private well, Westport beach rights, five bedrooms, four full and one half baths SCHOOLS: Hurlbutt Elementary, Weston Middle, Weston High ASSESSMENT: $930,700 MILL RATE: 32.37 mills (this is the new mill rate for FY 2019-2020) TAXES: $27,353

On the second floor, the spacious master bedroom suite features a gas linear fireplace, two walk-in closets, and a private balcony. The master bath has a huge steam-shower with essential oil diffusion, smart toilet with bidet, hand-cut AKDO Ash Grey herringbone tile and radiant heated floors, heated towel rack, double vanity, blue-tooth sound-system, and under-mount air Chromatherapy over-sized-tub.

According to several websites, Chromatherapy is the use of colors and lighting in the bath or shower for relaxation.

For more information or to make an appointment to see the house contact Vickie L. Kelley of Camelot Real Estate at 203-803-6448 or vickiekelley1@msn.com.