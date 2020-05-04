On the Market: Mini-estate in Weston offers convenience, lots of privacy

WESTON — “Calling all artists, authors, designers, musicians, and actors,” according to the listing agent of the Cape Cod-style farmhouse at 16 Fanton Hill Road. “This is not your cookie-cutter colonial … Let your creative spirits flow,” she said.

This mini-estate in Lower Weston is the ideal artist’s part-time country retreat or full-time family residence. The nearly four-acre level and sloping, park-like property enjoys tons of privacy in an area of town that also makes it convenient to Weston and Westport amenities, both only minutes away. In addition to the 13-room main house, the property also enjoys a separate spacious art studio with a private entrance. It is above the detached two-car garage and could also serve as a workshop, recording studio, home office, or a yoga or meditation space.

This neighborhood is home to the 17-acre Taylor Woods/Tall Pines Nature Preserve, a popular place for hiking and dog walking. Only slightly farther away is the Newman-Poses Preserve in neighboring Westport.

The 5,363-square-foot house, built in 1954, features a parking area as a welcome mat and an inviting covered front porch. Inside, there is an open floor plan. In the formal living room there is a wood-burning red brick fireplace and built-in shelving, and it is open to the semi-circular music room, which features a rounded wall of windows. The industrial cook’s kitchen is separated from the sizable breakfast room by a long counter/breakfast bar topped in granite. The spacious formal dining room features a wall with a long cushioned window seat.

The family room has wainscoting on the lower walls. A pine-paneled study has a red brick fireplace and built-in bookshelves. Also found on the first floor is an optional master bedroom suite, which could be used as a guest, in-law or au pair suite. It has a dressing room and full bath with a hydro-tub.

This house has another five bedrooms on the second floor including the intended master suite. It has a walk-in closet and a large master bath with a soaking tub, two pedestal sinks, and a white ceramic tile walk-in shower. Another bedroom has a wall with a long row of lower built-in shelving and two others have walk-in closets. This floor also has a large office.

At the back of the house there is a covered patio with a slate floor and several columns. The good-sized separate studio has a ceiling fan, two window seats, and French doors to a balcony that looks over the 3.8-acre property.

For more information or to make an appointment to see the house contact Karen Hagen of KMS Partners and Compass Connecticut, LLC at 203-856-8028 or karen.hagen@compass.com.