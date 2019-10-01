On the Market: Mid-century ranch offers chic space

WESTPORT — Those who appreciate art and architecture have, no doubt, heard of Bauhaus, the influential German art and design movement of the early part of the 20th century.

The question is have they heard of Wowhaus. If they haven’t, they should. And they can familiarize themselves with the philosophies of this trans-disciplinary art and design team by visiting or, better still, living in the impressive mid-century ranch at 2 Easton Road in the Coleytown section of town. This unique house, a truly wow house, is on the market.

The house was renovated this year by the award-winning interior designer and owner of luxury lifestyle brand Wowhaus, Ene Osteraas-Constable, to offer chic spaces for lush living and elegant entertaining, according to the listing agent.

The Wowhaus website says the design team “explores the common denominators of everyday life, the central question of how things, places and relationships acquire meaning. We embrace a systems-based, community-engaged approach, finding inspiration in the cultural, historical and ecological factors that shape a sense of place. Our projects connect individuals and communities to their current ecological and societal realities, aiming to strengthen the mutually beneficial potential of each.”

This 2,324-square-foot contemporary house does elevate its surrounding, even though it is not visible from the street view. It is hidden behind tall privacy fencing and a fieldstone wall and set well back from the road. And it does enhance living for its residents, who enjoy a long list of luxury features.

Working with the existing footprint of the original house — which was built in 1950, and with Greenwich architect Paul Hopper — the living spaces were opened to create an ease of flow from one room to the next and to allow for views of the attractive property of just over one acre. The private quarters were transformed to offer a splendid retreat, the agent said.

“The chic aesthetic is achieved by the juxtaposition of modern-industrial materials and natural-ethereal elements,” the agent said.

The front door opens to reveal a real wow factor right from the reception hall, which features hand-poured concrete with brushed stainless steel thresholds. This space is open to the living room, which features a wood-burning fireplace flanked by built-in cabinetry and shelving. The great room features walls of windows, a wood-burning fireplace, and doors on opposite walls to the private twin terraces and backyard.

The gourmet kitchen is a work of art featuring hand-selected Turkish marble counters, a Karbon articulating faucet by Kohler, white custom cabinetry, Top Zero seamless stainless steel sink, a center island with seating for three, Ochre pendant lights, and a backsplash of Lunada Bay handmade glass tiles.

The walk-in pantry and custom built-in hutch provide ample storage. High-end appliances include a platinum cooktop designed by Renzo Piano for SMEG, Miele peekaboo hood, and Liebherr refrigerator. The dining area adjacent to the kitchen features a wire wheel pendant light by Tucker Robbins and a door to the patios and yard.

ABOUT THIS HOUSE STYLE: Mid-Century Ranch ADDRESS: 2 Easton Road PRICE: $998,000 ROOMS: 7 FEATURES: 1.08-acre level corner lot, patio, terrace, wired for sound throughout, cable - available, open floor plan, Thermopane windows, professionally landscaped, one level living, disability roll-in shower, cappuccino-engineered hardwood floors, two wood-burning fireplaces, very convenient access to the Merritt Parkway, proximity to public schools and downtown Westport, new HVAC systems - multi zoned central air conditioning and natural gas heat, new electric hot water system, shed, attached one-car garage, pull-down attic stairs, no basement, public water connection, septic system, four bedrooms, two full baths SCHOOLS: Coleytown Elementary, Coleytown Middle, Staples High School ASSESSMENT: $472,000 MILL RATE: 16.86 mills TAXES: $7,958

There are four bedrooms, all with custom closets and wall-to-wall carpeting. One bedroom can be used as an office. The master bedroom suite is in a separate, private wing. The agent said it was designed to be a luxurious haven. It features custom closets with auto lighting and bespoke barn doors and a vaulted ceiling with a goose-feather light fixture by Vita Copenhagen. The master bath is adorned in floor-to-ceiling two-foot-square Italian Gambini ombre platinum tiles. The vanity comprises custom limestone counters atop a Restoration Hardware printmaker’s washstand with double Vitraform etched glass basins. The wide roll-in shower was engineered with easy drainage.

In the hallway there is a full bath that the agent describes as “a riot of Pierre Frey color.” It also features a pair of Kate Spade floral sconces.

The exquisite design of this house is not its only attraction. Another draw is its convenient location close to town, schools, shops, restaurants, the Metro-North train station, beaches, and it has very easy access to the Merritt Parkway, making for an easy commute to New York City.

There will be a public open house on Oct. 6 from 1 to 4 p.m.

For more information or to set up an appointment to see the house contact Jessica Brookbanks of Todd David Miller Homes and Higgins Group Real Estate at 917-940-9086 or jessica.brookbanks@higginsgroup.com.