On the Market: Mediterranean-style house offers enjoyable waterfront living

This over-sized property of just over half an acre has a deep water dock.

WESTPORT — Summer is officially over. The calendar ushered in the season of autumn in the Northern Hemisphere with the equinox on Sept. 22 at 9:31 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac.

“It is the summer’s great last heat, It is the fall’s first chill: They meet,” said American poet Sarah Morgan Bryan Piatt (1836-1919).

Heat or chill, those who live in the Saugatuck Shores section of Westport always find a way to extend the summer season, even while enjoying the sweater weather brought on by cooling temperatures.

The Mediterranean-style white stucco house at 11 Covlee Drive in this neighborhood offers enjoyable living in a waterfront community. The house sits on an oversized lot of a little more than a half an acre along Bermuda Lagoon. This house is part of the Covlee Association. Its amenities include access to a private sandy beach and play area. The house has its own deep water boat dock.

It might be too cold to go swimming this time of year but residents can fish and boat on Long Island Sound, they can walk and bike on the local roadways that are generally only traveled by those who live in this section, and there are always beautiful sunrises and sunsets to capture, whether just visually or on canvas.

Wide slate steps lead from the ample gravel driveway to the covered front entrance of this 10-room house; the front door opening into the two-story foyer with marble flooring, built-in seating, tall columns, archways, and an interior balcony. Although this house was constructed decades ago in 1989, the architect and builder clearly took advantage of the beautiful waterfront setting, and they projected into the future giving this house spacious rooms in an open concept floor plan within 4,674 square feet of living space. The footprint of the house is much bigger than could be built in this area today, according to the listing agent.

There are “dramatic views from every room, soaring ceilings with huge picture windows and decks to soak in the vistas,” she said. In the spacious living room, which shares space with the dining room, there is a vaulted ceiling, one large wall of windows, and two sets of French doors, each one to a separate deck. The living room has a marble fireplace, interior balcony, skylights, and two ceiling fans.

The sizable gourmet eat-in kitchen has a center island, granite counters, and high-end appliances including a Sub-Zero refrigerator and Dacor six-burner range with a grill and double ovens. The adjacent breakfast room has a fireplace, a charming place for casual dining.

There are four bedrooms in this house, all on the second floor. The master suite features a double-sided fireplace encased in a wall of marble, vaulted ceiling with a ceiling fan, sitting area, walk-in closet, and a wall of nearly floor-to-ceiling windows and two doors to a private balcony or deck. The other side of the fireplace faces into the spa-like master bath, which also has a soaking tub and marble flooring.

All three of the remaining bedrooms enjoy doors to their own decks. On this level there is also a small but charming office with a door to a deck.

The lower level has a game or recreation room with a large marble wet bar with counter seating and built-in wine rack, a full bath, an exercise area, and a theater of media room with a walk-in closet, giving it flexible use, perhaps as an in-law or au pair suite.

“Come and experience the magic for yourself,” the agent said.

For more information or to make an appointment to see the house contact Kim Harizman of KMS Partners and Compass Connecticut, LLC at 917-270-5168 or kim.harizman@compass.com.