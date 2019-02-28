On the Market / Mediterranean retreat in a woodland setting

WESTON — The Mediterranean Sea is almost 5,000 miles away from the town of Weston, yet that strikingly blue body of water has reached across continents and the Atlantic Ocean to inspire a strikingly beautiful house at 15 Mayflower Lane.

In the hands of its designer and builder, the Mediterranean-style architecture of this 13-room colonial house in Lower Weston is elevated to an art form. The house was constructed in 1997 in a secluded setting on a level property of 2.2 acres and it was imbued with a sophistication that speaks to the lifestyle it offers.

Elegance in the woods comes to mind. The house sits in a woodland setting down a long Belgium block driveway, well away from the main roadway; its distinctive two-story front facade with tall columns and arches dramatically coming into view about halfway down the drive, hinting at the opulent lifestyle that awaits.

This lifestyle extends beyond the confines of the 8,725-square-foot house with all its modern day amenities, and extends to the private backyard and to surrounding community assets.

So, while the house offers a large measure of luxury, the property and nearby assets add significantly to the recreational, entertaining and relaxation value provided by this property. It is ideal as a weekend retreat or for year-round living, entertaining, and family activities.

The yard features a sizable bluestone terrace and patio, and custom heated Gunite in-ground swimming pool and spa. At the far end of the yard, residents of this property have direct access to the Aspetuck River. It may not be the Mediterranean Sea, but it can still provide hours of enjoyment fishing or launching a canoe or kayak.

The property borders the Aspetuck Valley Country Club, which offers a golf course, racquet sports, fine dining and social activities. Within the neighborhood are several preservation areas managed by the Aspetuck Land Trust on which people can hike, snow shoe, or cross country ski, and ride horseback on the many trails.

The Freeborn Trail leads into Trout Brook Valley Preserve. The nearby Saugatuck Valley Trail is on Aquarian Water Company land that is also open for passive recreation. Also close by, perhaps even walking distance, is the Olde Blue Bird Inn restaurant on Black Rock Turnpike in neighboring Easton.

Even with all those attractions, it is really the house that is the star. It has a dramatic appearance beginning from the stucco facade and Palladium windows and continuing inside, where a compass rose is inlaid in the hardwood floor of the open foyer. In the palatial two-story great room — which houses the formal living and dining rooms — there are three sets of French doors to the terrace, the doors topped with more tall Palladium windows, columns and arches with keystones mirroring those on the front entrance of the house, and an interior balcony.

The interior features a floor plan that has an open flow with very high ceilings, attractive millwork, and an abundance of windows and French doors, the latter providing a plentitude of natural light. Fireplaces are found in the living room, family room and den.

Opulent as the formal rooms are, this house also enjoys many comfortable, casual spaces including the spacious gourmet eat-in-kitchen, den, and features on the finished walk-out lower level. The kitchen features a center island, a long two-tiered open counter area that doubles as a breakfast bar, granite counters, built-in desk area, high-end appliances, and eat-in area with a door to the terrace.

The lower level has a large gym with a mirrored wall, large recreation room, wet bar, full bath, sitting area, and three sets of French doors to a loggia and the pool area.

In the first-floor master suite, there is a sitting room or private office, a large and luxurious marble bath, and a wet bar area with counter space and cabinetry that can double as a morning “kitchen,” for a coffee-maker. The sitting room has a door to the terrace. Its bedroom features a deep tray ceiling with cove lighting. The second floor features five bedrooms.

For more information or to make an appointment to see the house contact Christine Finch Oleynick of Keller Williams Prestige Properties at 203-912-9712 or christineo@kw.com.