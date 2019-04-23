On the Market / Manor house once rented by Frank Sinatra

WESTON — The breathtaking opulence of the Georgian-style neoclassical manor house at 222 Lyons Plain Road in Weston is matched only by the beautiful surroundings of the 10-acre estate on which it was built.

The palatial, 19-room residence blends the decadence of the old-Hollywood era with the old-world elegance of a British palace, the charm of an Italian palazzo, and almost every conceivable modern amenity that anyone could desire, not the least of which is a home movie theater that even an Academy Award-winner would envy.

Rumor has it an Oscar-winner and his lady love once inhabited this estate, called October Hill, in Lower Weston. The homeowners were told that Frank Sinatra and Mia Farrow rented the home from a notable industrialist.

When the current owners first moved to town and fellow residents learned of their address, they would tell the owners “That was Frank Sinatra’s place.”

Sinatra won his Best Actor in a Supporting Role Oscar for “From Here to Eternity,” released in 1953, 10 years before this house was built. A major renovation, update and expansion undertaken by the current owners gave the house a total of 12,536 square feet of living space. The project was completed in 2010.

Emphasis was placed on the stunning landscape and natural setting outside — including 679 feet of frontage on the Saugatuck River — while maximizing the lifestyle of the homeowners inside.

“I was trying to respect the original architecture and I was trying to realize all of its potential,” said one of the homeowners, a professional interior decorator. “When I was designing the addition, the intent was to bring in as much light as possible and bring in the natural beauty.”

This is a house that allows living and entertaining on the grandest of scales while also providing over-the-top options for leisurely pursuits and recreational activities. The house features a cavernous, ornately paneled pub and billiard room; a 900-square-foot, ballroom-sized formal living room or grand salon with a vaulted ceiling and French doors that open to a private-walled garden with a vintage stone fountain; a Gunite in-ground infinity edge swimming pool; spa; a cabana with a gourmet summer kitchen; and an outdoor fireplace and separate pizza oven.

The movie theater features silk wall coverings, a candy concession stand, and Zoltan fortunetelling machine.

In the spacious chef’s kitchen, the features include a 60-inch Grand Palais La Cornue six-burner range, a steam oven, warming drawers, Carrara marble and honed Absolute granite countertops, two-story tin ceiling, paneled barrel vault and cove lighting.

ABOUT THIS HOUSE STYLE: Georgian Colonial ADDRESS: 222 Lyons Plain Road, Weston PRICE: $5,995,000 ROOMS: 19 FEATURES: 10.01-acre level and sloping property, direct waterfront property on the Saugatuck River, water views, adjoins 62-plus-acre nature preserve, two driveway with gated entrances, barn, stables, Gunite in-ground infinity edge swimming pool, spa, cabana, summer kitchen, private beach, pub room, full bar, wet bar, movie theater, ballroom, professional landscaping, private garden, stone fountain, exterior lighting, underground sprinkler, stone terraces, eight fireplaces (seven gas-fueled), balcony, interior balcony, audio system, slate roof, generator, Thermopane windows, minutes to Merritt Parkway, proximity to Weston Town Center and downtown Westport, Westport beach rights, close to Keene Park, attached three-car garage, private well, zoned central air conditioning and oil heat, full finished lower level, attic, separate building lot, six bedrooms, eight full and four half baths SCHOOLS: Hurlbutt Elementary, Weston Middle, Weston High ASSESSMENT: $3,421,500 MILL RATE: 28.56 mills TAXES: $97,718

There is also a dramatic butler’s hall — not a pantry, a whole hall — a showstopper double-height breakfast room, and a 400-bottle wine pantry. The fireplace in the formal banquet-sized dining hall has a hand-carved mantel. Between the cafe room and the family room there is a glass gallery. The family room features a long, full bar with black Marquina marble counters, coffered ceiling, beverage drawers, and a warming drawer.

The homeowner/decorator is especially obsessed with natural stone, and it shows. She took immense pleasure selecting the marble tile for the flooring in many rooms. She and Florida interior designer Jan Bullard designed all the intricate, one-of-a-kind tile creations that were crafted overseas and shipped to October Hill. Many of the stone floors have radiant heating. Other hardwood floors are painted in unique patterns.

This regal residence has six bedrooms, eight full baths and four powder rooms. The master suite features a sitting area, French doors to a Juliet balcony, fireplace with hand-carved mantel, paneled tray ceiling with acanthus detail, walk-in closets, and two baths.

One bath features intricate floor-to-ceiling mosaic tile comprising Rojo Alicante, dark brown Emperador, and Golden Valencia marble, and a steam shower. The other bath features a heated honey floor, counters, walls and back-lit coffered ceiling as well as a fireplace and hydro soaking tub for two.

As one enters this waterfront dream property from the first of two gated driveways, the rear of the house, with its grand staircase and three tiers of hand-quarried Versailles patterned stone porches, comes into view. The long and winding driveway passes along the far side of the river and then crosses the river via the bridge that was specially built to accommodate the weight of emergency vehicles, should they ever need to be called into service.

One of the homeowners aptly described this estate as, “One’s own private country club or luxury hotel getaway.”

If ever there was a house that must be seen to be believed, this is it.

For more information or to make an appointment to see the house contact Emily Gordon and Joni Usdan of Coldwell Banker Global Luxury; Gordon at 203-451-6432 or egordon3@optonline.net, and Usdan at 203-216-7654 orjoni@jonihomes.com.