On the Market: ‘Magical beach-side cottage’ in Wesport’s Compo Beach neighborhood

This house sits on a property of almost a quarter of an acre and features a bluestone patio and large raised deck. This house sits on a property of almost a quarter of an acre and features a bluestone patio and large raised deck. Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 15 Caption Close On the Market: ‘Magical beach-side cottage’ in Wesport’s Compo Beach neighborhood 1 / 15 Back to Gallery

WESTPORT — The marketing material for the property at 27 Edgewater Hillside promises: “The minute you enter the grounds of this magical beach-side cottage situated directly on the water of Mill Pond at Compo Beach you will be mesmerized by all that it has to offer.”

Those words carry more weight than one might imagine. They’re not just a marketing tool. They are simply the truth. This is a magical property right at the water’s edge. One need only view the trellis teeming with blush pink roses in bloom seemingly propping up the deck to get a sense of this property’s beauty. “The grounds will delight garden lovers as they meander through the magnificent perennial borders that flower from spring through the fall,” the listing agent said.

And that’s even before seeing the rest of the magnificent gardens or taking in the stunning water views of Compo Mill Cove and Long Island Sound. Westport artist Judy Katz was so mesmerized by this waterfront community and coastal sanctuary that she visited daily for years and her family even rented a home on this body of water that she calls “the beautiful POND.” That’s the title of her book, which includes her paintings of this setting, as well as her words: “Come watch it, walk and reflect along our sanctuary, and take the beauty and the magic back to your life. It’s a gift.”

It’s a gift the next owners of this 2,436-square-foot house can enjoy year-round from almost any room in this colonial cottage. In fact views from every room in the house are special. “You feel as though you are on a boat,” the agent said. The house is set on a property of almost a quarter of an acre in the Compo Beach neighborhood only minutes from Joey’s for coffee, and just a short walk to Compo Beach and Longshore Club Park. The residents can enjoy “glorious sunrises and sunsets, paddle boarding, kayaking and the total privacy and serenity of this setting.”

The original house was built in 1900. After Superstorm Sandy, the homeowners raised the house, making it FEMA-compliant, and they totally rebuilt it in 2013 within the same frame, according to the listing agent. “They have created a perfect piece of paradise, a sanctuary where you are at one with the natural beauty of the 83-acre expansive tidal waters that abut Sherwood Island (State Park),” she said.

The house also looks out at Hummock Island where there is an oyster business. The business owners take out boats to show tourists the oyster shucking process and explain how they are bred. Sometimes, as the boat passes this house they toss some oysters over the wall to the homeowners for them to barbecue, the agent said. The bluestone patio next to the sea wall is perfect for outdoor dining.

Indoor dining also enjoys water views, and that dining room has a sliding door to the large deck. The dining room is open to the gourmet kitchen, which features a long L-shaped center island, farm sink, walk-in pantry, wet bar, a wine refrigerator, high-end appliances, and a ceramic tile backsplash in a color blue that sometimes matches the water outside. The kitchen also has a sliding door to the deck.

There are three bedrooms on the second floor. The master suite features window on all sides, a walk-in closet and a large, luxurious private bath including a slipper tub.

Real Estate Listings

For more information or to set up an appointment to see the house, contact Jillian Klaff of Jillian Klaff Homes and William Raveis Real Estate at 203-858-2095 or jklaff@jillianklaff.com.