WESTPORT — Darbrook “resort” is a one-acre, in-town estate for luxurious, leisurely living and entertaining at 11 Darbrook Road.

If a house can be both elegant and casual simultaneously, the Georgian colonial on this property is just that. Each generously sized room in the 16-room, 10,009-square-foot house feels sophisticated and yet understated, formal and yet inviting.

Some of its amenities are immediately visible — including the heated Gunite in-ground salt water swimming pool in the large level backyard, the new gourmet kitchen, and the newly updated master bath — and some are not, such as the home’s eco-friendly, cost-saving and energy-efficient active solar and geothermal heating system.

The updated designer house was built in 2006 on a cul-de-sac convenient to everything. It is within an easy walking distance of Winslow Park and the Westport Country Playhouse, and less than a mile from the Post Road (Route 1) shops and restaurants. This house is only 3 miles from the Saugatuck Metro-North train station, only one mile to Westport’s Main Street, 2.5 miles to Longshore Club Park, and Compo Beach is just beyond that.

A stone wall sits along the front of the house with two stone pillars topped with lanterns at both of the entrances into the semi-circular driveway lined with Belgium block. Topping the cupola is a decorative weathervane.

Stately fluted ionic columns mark the covered front entrance. The door is framed by sidelights and a transom and it opens into the two-story foyer, which has a hardwood white oak floor in a herringbone pattern, a vaulted barrel ceiling, and an electronic chandelier lift for easy cleaning and bulb replacement.

To the right is the formal dining room, which features a custom faux wall treatment in a crosshatch glaze and a Ron Dier selenite chandelier. The formal living room features a fireplace with a detailed mantel flanked by a multi-paned door on both sides to the covered side bluestone porch. The family room features a coffered ceiling, a stone fireplace, and two sets of French doors on either side of the fireplace to the raised rear stone patio. French doors open into the cherry paneled study, where there are custom paneling, cabinetry, and bookshelves, built-in window seat with storage underneath, and a multipaned door to the covered side porch.

In the cavernous gourmet kitchen, the many features include a massive center island/breakfast bar topped with Mont Blanc quartzite, random-width antique flooring with a custom stain, exposed authentic wood beams, custom cabinetry, built-in hutch, butler’s pantry, and a backsplash of honed and beveled Thassos marble tiles.

High-end appliances include a Wolf six-burner range, steam oven and warming drawer and two Asko dishwashers. Off the kitchen is an octagonal breakfast room and a home command area with a built-in desk.

This house has two mudrooms, both with limestone flooring. One has access to the attached three-car garage and the other features a custom-built dog nook and dog food drawer. One has a half bath. There is also a more formal powder room with New Silver Travertine flooring.

On the second floor, there are five bedrooms. The spacious master suite features a limestone fireplace, two-story windows, separate sitting room, a dressing room, two walk-in closets and sound-dampening insulation. Its new octagonal-shaped marble bath has two vanities topped with marble counters, a jetted bath nestled in a custom-designed marble deck, spa steam shower with rain showerhead and body sprays, and heated floor. A flexible use bonus room could be converted to a sixth bedroom if necessary.

On the finished lower level, there is a flexible use great room with a new fireplace on an accent wall of antique reclaimed wood paneling, LED and other lighting, and custom cabinetry. There is also a large gym with Eraco International Easycliq cork flooring.

ABOUT THIS HOUSE STYLE: Colonial ADDRESS: 11 Darbrook Road PRICE: $3,395,000 ROOMS: 16 FEATURES: one-acre level and sloping property, zoned active solar and geothermal heating system, generator, heated Gunite in-ground salt water swimming pool with solar cover, private setting, raised gardens, multiple patios, awnings, covered deck, grill, patio, porch, stone wall, professionally landscaped, underground sprinkler, walking distance to Winslow Park, new gourmet kitchen, Thermopane windows, located on a cul-de-sac, cable — available, four fireplaces, professional gym, rear stairs, zoned central air conditioning, solar assisted water heater, wood shingle roof, walk-up attic, semi-circular driveway, attached under house three-car garage, fully finished basement, five bedrooms, four full (including new master bath) and three half baths SCHOOLS: Saugatuck Elementary, Bedford Middle, Staples High School ASSESSMENT: $2,293,200 MILL RATE: 16.86 mills TAXES: $38,663 HOA FEE: $1,138 (paid annually) Rec Room: Built-Ins, Hardwood Floor, On 3rd Floor, Upper

