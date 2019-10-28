On the Market: Log and stone house in spectacular country setting in Weston

WESTON — William S. Gillies, one of the original members of the famed Westport artists’ colony, was probably best known for his illustrations and book cover jackets. His work was published Colliers Magazine, and also included cover art for Nancy Drew Mysteries and Hardy Boys Mysteries, according to the website AskArt.com.

The website says Gillies also specialized in animal portraits of horses and dogs, and he painted landscapes and wildlife - especially birds. Chances are Gillies garnered inspiration from a very special setting. For a time the artist and illustrator lived on a 3.1-acre estate at 367 Newtown Turnpike in Weston. On any given day he could step out the door and take in a beautiful view of the pond and stream on the property and the wildlife they attract.

“Spectacular country setting with a pond and stream that is reminiscent of a Monet painting,” the listing agent said.

Not only are the water views attractive, but so is the entire property, its landscaping, and the rustically elegant vintage log and stone cabin that was built there in 1920. It features 10 rooms and 3,241 square feet of living space. There are also several outbuildings. According to marketing material from the listing agent, “The property includes a detached garage with a two room home office, studio or possible in-law space with a huge office/bonus room/studio over the garage that adds another 1,700 square feet of living space. There is also a small heated cabin that could be another office, a playhouse or studio. If you have children, they will love the campsite and fire pit.” The garage cabin has a covered porch.

The agent said this one-of-a-kind log and stone house has been completely, meticulously, and tastefully restored by the current owners who made sure it maintained its antique charm and character while imbuing it with modern amenities suitable for today’s sophisticated yet casual lifestyle. It’s easy to see why the house was selected as the site of a photography shoot for Ralph Lauren clothing ads. The rustic charm continues throughout the house. The foyer has slate flooring. There are log walls in some rooms, exposed log beams on the ceilings of others. The fireplaces, of which there are four, comprise fieldstone as does the base for the long window seat in the walk-in bay window area of the living room. The library has one of the fireplaces and built-in shelves.

Another fireplaces, in a sitting area off the sizable breakfast room, is flanked by recessed bookshelves. The spacious renovated eat-in kitchen features a tall vaulted ceiling with exposed beams, rustic cabinetry, granite counters, a custom copper farm sink, and stainless appliances. French doors open to the stone patio and yard. The largest of the fireplaces is in the great room, which also features a two-story window, a window seat, vaulted ceiling, exposed log beams, and an interior balcony/loft. The dining room has wood-paneled walls.

The flow of the floor plan works well when entertaining, which is further enhanced by the bar, which features counter space, cabinets and shelving to store spirits and stemware.

This house has four bedrooms. The master suite features a vaulted ceiling, a door to a private balcony, and a luxurious bath with a natural slate shower stall, double vanity, and tub. One of the other bedrooms has the fourth fireplace, and the en suite guest room features a bath with limestone counters. The other bedrooms share a Jack-and-Jill bath with a radiant heated limestone floor.

The house is conveniently located only minutes from the heart of Weston, its public schools, and the library, and it is only about 15 minutes from the Merritt Parkway and downtown Westport. This property is also very close to Devil’s Den Nature Preserve and the town’s Lachat Farm.

