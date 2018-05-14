On the Market / Living your best beach life on Saugatuck Island









































WESTPORT — There may not be any palm trees or pelicans on Saugatuck Island, and while this area of Westport may be about a thousand miles from a tropical climate it enjoys a relaxed, island vibe of its own.

The current owners of the colonial house at 15 Island Way, on Saugatuck Island in the Saugatuck Shores section of town, said they love beach living and “enjoying a vacation lifestyle all year.” This waterfront community has a long list of amenities, not the least of which are its three private neighborhood beaches, one town beach, and kayak launch, all within easy walking distance. The island has two yacht clubs: Saugatuck Harbor and Cedar Point, both of which are also a short stroll away.

The owners said they love watching the sunset sailing regattas every Tuesday during the summer, fishing on the rocks, clamming at low tide, and packing a picnic and having lunch on one of the nearby islands. They love the sound of the sea birds and the rustling of the breeze through tall sea grasses.

This is a close-knit neighborhood community of about 100 houses and about 400 people. The homeowners’ association and neighbors hosts many events for residents including Fourth of July festivities, barbecues on the beach, a Halloween parade, and holiday party.

The owners of this house said they especially appreciate that they are miles away from traffic, noise, and speeding vehicles. They don’t have to contend with the traffic jams and congestion at Compo Beach or jostle for a bit of sandy real estate on which to spread a beach towel. The island offers a wealth of water activities without the traffic, crowds, noise, trash and aggravation, the listing agent said. And they are still conveniently close to the Saugatuck section of town, which includes the train station, shops, and a growing number of great restaurants.

A naturally-colored wood picket fence stands along the front of the property. A wide pebble driveway provides space to park four cars and there are two bays in the over-sized attached garage. Additional parking is available along the street in front of the house in a pebble area. A slate path leads to the front entrance of this house, which has a covered front porch.

The exterior of the 3,420-square-foot house is covered in natural-colored wood shingles, as one would expect to find in Nantucket or many other beach communities. This house was built in 2012 and the owners have made numerous updates inside and out. Among the improvements are the new IPE wood deck, stone patio, audio-visual system, sprinkler system, and they installed a custom-built gas fireplace in the family room. There was no fireplace in the house previously. The mantel comprises a vintage railroad tie. In addition to the Sonos sound system the house has Nest thermostat controls.

The owners also enhanced the property of almost a quarter of an acre - larger than many properties this close to the water. Its extensive landscaping includes plantings suitable for this beach community including sea grasses, ornamental trees and shrubs, and flowering perennials. They also installed new fencing in the front and back.

More Information ABOUT THIS HOUSE STYLE: Colonial ADDRESS: 15 Island Way PRICE: $1,750,000 ROOMS: 10 FEATURES: waterfront community, private community beach and boat launch, walk to the water, 0.22 of an acre level lot, fully fenced property, new fencing, IPE wood deck/balcony, stone patio, walking distance to Cedar Point and Saugatuck Harbor yacht clubs, walking distance to three private neighborhood beaches and kayak launch, neighborhood swimming platform, easy commute to Saugatuck Metro North train station and I-95, one fireplace, professional landscaping, sprinkler system, audio-visual system, zoned central air conditioning and heating, pull-down attic stairs, abundant storage, over-sized attached two-car garage, homeowners association, five bedrooms, three full and one half baths SCHOOLS: Kings Highway Elementary, Coleytown Middle, Staples High ASSESSMENT: $1,127,500 MILL RATE: 16.86 mills TAXES: $19,010

Inside, the house has an open floor plan starting from the two-story foyer, which has a powder room and coat closet. The storage in this house is plentiful and well thought out. The spacious living room is also two-stories tall and features shiplap on one wall and a nearly floor-to-ceiling, 12.5-feet tall book and display shelving. The living room opens into the dining room where French doors lead to the deck and patio.

In the chef’s kitchen there are quartzite counters, a long center island, double stainless sinks, recessed lighting, and floor-to-ceiling cabinetry. High-end stainless appliances include a six-burner GE Monogram cooktop and double ovens. Although the floor plan is open there is a pocket door that can close off the family room from the kitchen and another pocket door to separate the office from the rest of the house. This section of the house also has a mudroom.

Upstairs there are five bedrooms and the laundry room. The large master suite features a two-story vaulted ceiling, two walk-in closets, and a marble bath with a spa tub, water closet, double marble vanity, and shower with multiple spray heads. The master bath is also wired for sound. One of the secondary bedrooms is en suite and its bath has a marble vanity and walk-in shower. The others share a hall bath with a double vanity.

For more information or to make an appointment to see the house contact Darcy Sledge of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New England Properties at 917-579-0631 or dsledge@bhhsne.com. Tour this property virtually by visiting www.15islandway.bhhsneproperties.com.