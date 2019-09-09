On the Market: Imposing Mediterranean-style colonial in Weston

The spacious family room has a door to the patio and yard. The spacious family room has a door to the patio and yard. Image 1 of / 17 Caption Close On the Market: Imposing Mediterranean-style colonial in Weston 1 / 17 Back to Gallery

WESTON — In a landscape of colonial farmhouses, traditional colonials and contemporary houses, the wheat beige-colored house with white accents at 23 Bernhard Drive in Lower Weston would stand out, if anyone could see it.

This imposing Mediterranean-style colonial with its stucco façade is perched on a private hilltop hidden behind a scrim of tall trees. A long driveway takes residents and visitors to the top of the hill, which is not difficult to navigate in winter months as one might guess. This driveway is heated. That is only the first of many special features, functional and visual, contained within this property and its 6,339-square-foot house, which was built in 1998 on a 2.94-acre level and sloping parcel.

The 10-room house features an authentic pub or tap room. This is a working bar with a brass foot rail, keg and bar stool seating. The room also features a custom ventilation system for those who enjoy lounging while smoking a cigar. The sizable bluestone patio, fire pit, and a second patio comprises Belgian block imported from France and an outdoor fireplace augment the living and entertaining features and extend the living space to the outdoors of this private setting. On the second floor, the steam shower of the master bath is outfitted with a waterproof television and stereo speakers. The lower level features a barber shop room, game room, and a six-seat home theater.

From the top of the driveway, which accesses the attached four-car garage there is a wide bluestone path lined in Belgium block that leads to the dramatic two-story entrance of stone staircase, columns, arches, and keystones. French doors with decorative leaded glass windows and sidelights open into the grand living or great room, reminiscent of an elegant ballroom. It features a ceiling at least 20 feet tall, an interior balcony, double height Palladium windows, and a marble fireplace with a custom mantel. Two crystal chandeliers hang over the living and dining areas, and they are electronically lowered for easy cleaning and bulb-changing. Another set of French doors opens to the terraced patio and backyard.

In the sizable gourmet kitchen there is cherry cabinetry, granite counters, a large two-tiered center island, an instant hot water tap, built-in wine rack, and a breakfast room with a fireplace and a door to the patio. High-end appliances include a Viking six-burner range top, warming drawer, and double ovens, a Sub-Zero refrigerator and two refrigerator drawers.

The home office or library features built-in bookcases and a marble fireplace. The spacious family room has a door to the patio and yard.

Newell posts on the staircase, which is hidden from view, are topped by upside down acorns, a nod perhaps to the woodland setting, which contains a wide range of trees including oaks. That staircase leads to the second floor where there are four bedrooms, all en suite. Three of the four have doors to private balconies, one of which is the master suite. It also has a marble gas log fireplace, two walk-in closets, and a luxurious bath comprising Rose of Verona Italian marble with a jetted tub and two entrances into the steam shower.

Real Estate Listings

While the amenities and visual appeal of this house and manicured grounds are sufficient to hold its owners in thrall, there are other local recreational features within walking distance including Devil’s Glen Park, the Freeborn Trail which leads into the Trout Brook Valley Preserve, and the Aspetuck Valley Country Club and golf course. The open spaces, managed by the Aspetuck Land Trust, include about 40 miles of hiking, cross country skiing, and bridle trails.

For more information or to set up an appointment to see the house contact Christine Finch Oleynick of Keller Williams Prestige Properties at 203-912-9712 or christineo@kw.com.