On the Market: Home set on part of Martha Stewart's original Westport estate

Meredith Guinness
54 Turkey Hill Road South, Westport, Conn.
54 Turkey Hill Road South, Westport, Conn.

CT Plans / Contributed photo

WESTPORT — Set on part of the original Martha Stewart estate just up the road, the home at 54 Turkey Hill Road South offers options for informal and formal entertaining as well as amenities welcome to a busy family or frequent commuter.

The 13-room home, with more than 7,700 square feet of living space, is surrounded by mature plantings and gardens. Ample windows found in every room invite views of the grounds with the second level featuring distant views of Long Island Sound, said listing agent Sue Lieberman, a founding partner of The Riverside Realty Group.

“It’s a quintessential location on Westport’s Gold Coast,” Lieberman said. “The home itself was exquisitely built with full attention to detail and it features wonderful gracious rooms, high ceilings throughout, oversized windows and a superb layout.”

The first level features a living room with fireplace — one of four in the home — and a formal dining room, as well as a paneled office, family room and adjoining gourmet kitchen.

Upstairs, the primary suite includes dual closets and a large bathroom. Four additional en-suite bedrooms complete this level.

The lower level features a playroom/gym and a wine cellar. A bedroom and full bath are also available on this floor. Outside, an expansive patio overlooks the level lawn, which has room for a pool.

This house is on the market for $5.29 million.

ABOUT THIS HOUSE

STYLE: Colonial

ADDRESS: 54 Turkey Hill Road South, Westport

PRICE: $5,290,000

NUMBER OF ROOMS: 13

FEATURES: Six-bedroom home on 2+ acres in the Greens Farms neighborhood, four fireplaces, French doors, hardwood floors, pantry, home office, central air, underground sprinkler, garden area, patio, stone wall, security system, three-car attached garage

SCHOOLS: Greens Farms, Bedford, Staples

ASSESSMENT: $2,157,800

MILL RATE: 18.070

TAXES: $38,991

For details contact Sue Lieberman of The Riverside Realty Group at 203-858-9411 or Sue@TheRiversideRealtyGroup.com.
