On the Market: Home set on part of Martha Stewart's original Westport estate Meredith Guinness Sep. 8, 2021 Updated: Sep. 8, 2021 11:34 a.m.
WESTPORT — Set on part of the original Martha Stewart estate just up the road, the home at 54 Turkey Hill Road South offers options for informal and formal entertaining as well as amenities welcome to a busy family or frequent commuter.
The 13-room home, with more than 7,700 square feet of living space, is surrounded by mature plantings and gardens. Ample windows found in every room invite views of the grounds with the second level featuring distant views of Long Island Sound, said listing agent Sue Lieberman, a founding partner of The Riverside Realty Group.
Written By
Meredith Guinness