On the Market: Hidden gem near Devil’s Den

The updated contemporary ranch at 26 Glory Road was built on a 1.1-acre level property at the end of a very quiet cul-de-sac near Devil’s Den. The updated contemporary ranch at 26 Glory Road was built on a 1.1-acre level property at the end of a very quiet cul-de-sac near Devil’s Den. Image 1 of / 10 Caption Close On the Market: Hidden gem near Devil’s Den 1 / 10 Back to Gallery

WESTON — A hidden gem waits to be found at the end of a very quiet cul-de-sac in a part of Weston that provides the perfect blend of solitude and proximity to all local conveniences.

The updated contemporary ranch at 26 Glory Road is nestled into the landscape between September Lane and Mountain View Drive. There is no view of a mountain from this one-acre level property, but it does have beautiful views of its own to enjoy.

The front yard is attractively landscaped with a mix of shrubbery, tall grasses, and colorful perennial flowers including sedum, hydrangea, roses, lilies, hostas, black-eyed Susans, and Echinacea or coneflower. The carpet of green grass is punctuated by circlets of pachysandra around several mature trees. The gardens are thoughtfully planted with flowering plants that have a variety of colored, complementary foliage.

And there is a mountain nearby. The residents of this house can walk to Devil’s Den Nature Preserve, a 1,756-acre preserve, the Nature Conservancy’s largest preserve in Connecticut.

“Devil’s Den (is) ideal for low-impact outdoor activities such as hiking and bird watching. ... The Den is part of the extended 70-mile Saugatuck Valley Trails System, with contiguous forest and watershed lands,” according to the Conservancy website.

Also nearby are the municipal Lachat Town Farm and Bisceglie Park. The house is also only minutes away from the town centers of Weston and Wilton, Weston’s award-winning public schools, the Cannondale and Wilton train stations, and the Georgetown shopping district.

The portion of Glory Road where this house was built in 1955 is marked by a stone pillar topped with a lantern that resembles an Art Deco lighthouse. Although this house is miles from Long Island Sound there is another subtle ocean reference on the red door of this house, which features a nameplate with two seahorses.

Real Estate Listings

The front of this beige house has a slate patio, a relaxing place to sit, relax, and enjoy the gardens, birdsong, and peacefulness. The door opens into 2,524 square feet of living space, 10 rooms, and an open floor plan.

Despite the surrounding woodlands this house enjoys an abundance of natural light from oversized windows, skylights, and special skylights that look like electric lights.

In the living room there is a brick fireplace against a wood paneled wall. The dining room has a door to the raised deck. The eat-in kitchen features a vaulted ceiling, skylight, a two-tiered counter area/breakfast bar, stainless appliances, and pantry shelving against a red brick wall. The counters comprise durable and easy-to-maintain concrete. In the casual dining area there are granite counters, glass-front cabinetry, and a built-in wine rack. One room has flexible use as a sitting room or reading room.

This house has four bedrooms, two on the main level, one on the finished walk-out lower level, and the master suite has its own upper level wing. It has a sitting area, two ceiling fans, skylight, walk-in closet, and a large master bath in the process of renovation, although its completion may be left to the next owner so they can make it their own.

On the lower level there is a large laundry room with counter space and a counter and a family room with wall-to-wall carpet and French doors to a gravel patio and the backyard. Another door leads to the lower level deck on the side of the house. This level also has an office, mudroom, and access to the garage.

ABOUT THIS HOUSE STYLE: Contemporary Ranch ADDRESS: 26 Glory Road, Weston PRICE: $629,000 ROOMS: 10 FEATURES: 1.1-acre level property, located at the end of a cul-de-sac, decks, patios, exterior lighting, attractive gardens, cable available/pre-wired for cable, open floor plan, extra insulation, programmable thermostat, Thermopane windows, disability access features, skylights, one fireplace, fireplace insert, close to Bisceglie Park and Devil’s Den Nature Preserve, proximity to LaChat Town Farm, about 10 minutes to Georgetown and the Merritt Parkway, 15-18 minutes to Westport, six minutes to Cannondale train, 11 minutes to Wilton train, close to the Weston Town Center and the Town’s award winning schools, shed, stone wall, zoned central air conditioning and oil heat, attached under house two-car garage, attic, full finished walk-out basement, private well, 100-gallon water heater tank, four bedrooms, three full and one half baths SCHOOLS: Hurlbutt Elementary, Weston Middle, Weston High ASSESSMENT: $380,510 MILL RATE: 32.37 mills TAXES: $12,317