On the Market: From onion barn to Broadway star's home

WESTPORT -- Eyes often tear up as someone peels and slices an onion, although cutting the odiferous vegetable in the chef’s kitchen of the house at 28 Valley Road may bring joy and a sense of historic pride along with the watery eyes.
This updated antique structure was originally an onion barn converted into a sophisticated residence with up-to-date amenities. It was built circa 1879, according to the Westport Historical Resources Inventory list, and a sign attached to the front façade identifies it as “The Onion Barn.” Westport once had a “thriving onion farming industry … around the time of the Civil War … Boats and railroad cars full of onions from Westport and the surrounding area once flooded the markets of New York,” according to ConnecticutHistory.org.