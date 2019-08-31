On the Market: French Country-style Colonial in Weston

WESTON — The French country-style colonial house at 42 Calvin Road is called “Le Petite Chateau” by its current owners.

Petite in French means small or dainty, while chateau, by some online dictionary definitions, means a large house or a castle in France. So, in effect, this is a “small large house,” or a “dainty castle.” Compared to new construction houses of more than 8,000 square feet, this one is on the smaller side but it has a modern, open floor plan and a large personality inside and out. Regardless of what people call it, this masonry and stucco house and its surrounding 2.59-acre level and sloping property is a desirable place to simply call “home.”

It features eight generously sized rooms and 3,331 square feet of living space in a private yet convenient location that the listing agent refers to as “tale of two cities.” It is tucked away on its lightly wooded property on a quiet street and is the “first or last home in Weston on the Wilton border,” just minutes away from the Weston and Wilton town centers, Weston’s award-winning public schools, and the Cannondale and Wilton train stations.

When it was built in 1973, the house was given many amenities that make it ideal for indoor-outdoor living. The house sits amid the trees and this property features a large wood deck with cantilevered steps that lead down to an attractive woodland setting with an in-ground swimming pool, lush gardens, lawn, and a play area. Inside, there are several rooms with doors and balconies inviting residents to step outdoors. From the balconies there are spectacular “tree top vistas to the south,” according to the listing agent.

The property is across from North Calvin Road and the house sits back from the roadway hidden from view this time of year by a curtain of tall trees. In front of the house there is a red brick patio. French doors open into the tiled front gallery of the multi-leveled house, which features whimsical forged iron railings and other design elements throughout and nine-foot ceilings on the first floor. The spacious great room has a fireplace, wall-to-wall carpeting, and French doors to the deck. The formal dining room is open to the great room and on another wall there is a pass-through into the kitchen. The dining room has a ceramic tile floor and a door to the deck.

The dining gallery includes an early Beverly Ellsley-designed cook’s kitchen with a center island/breakfast bar topped with hand-painted tiles, double pantries fashioned with vintage hardwoods, granite counters, ceramic tile floor, and a built-in wine rack.

On the second floor there are three bedrooms, all three with wall-to-wall carpeting. The spacious master suite features a fireplace, ceiling fan, French doors to a large private deck, and a full bath.

On the partially finished walk-out lower level there is a potential legal apartment or in-law suite. This level also has a recreation or play room and a full bath.

The deck, patio, pool, and yard provide ample recreational and entertainment opportunities. There are other recreational amenities nearby. Within walking distance is the municipal Bisceglie Park. Also nearby is Devil’s Den Nature Preserve, which has miles of hiking trails.

For more information or to set up an appointment to see the house contact Vickie Kelley of Camelot Real Estate at 203-803-6448 or vickiekelley1@msn.com.