On the Market: Former real estate tycoon's hunting lodge now a sophisticated home

WESTON -- Lawrence Wien was used to majestic places, among them the waterfront estate called "Byebrook," at 232 Newtown Turnpike in Weston.
As one of New York’s most powerful real estate barons Wien headed the investment group that purchased the long-term leasing rights to the Empire State Building in 1961. At the time it was the tallest building in the world and it was one of many prestigious acquisitions made by Wien (1905-1988), who "Crain’s New York" referred to as “his era’s king of New York real estate.” Wien’s biography on the website for Columbia Law School, his alma mater, said “His holdings encompassed 20 million square feet of office buildings, including the Empire State Building, the Equitable Building, the Graybar Building, the Fisk Building, and the Lincoln Building.”