On the Market: Former 1920s Westport boat club now a 10-room home Meredith Guinness July 28, 2021 Updated: July 28, 2021 11:50 a.m.
1 of15
30 Edgewater Hillside, Westport, Conn.
Jump Visual / Contributed photo Show More Show Less
2 of15
30 Edgewater Hillside, Westport, Conn.
Jump Visual / Contributed photo Show More Show Less
3 of15
30 Edgewater Hillside, Westport, Conn.
Jump Visual / Contributed photo Show More Show Less
4 of15
30 Edgewater Hillside, Westport, Conn.
Jump Visual / Contributed photo Show More Show Less 5 of15
6 of15
30 Edgewater Hillside, Westport, Conn.
Jump Visual / Contributed photo Show More Show Less
7 of15
30 Edgewater Hillside, Westport, Conn.
Jump Visual / Contributed photo Show More Show Less
8 of15
30 Edgewater Hillside, Westport, Conn.
Jump Visual / Contributed photo Show More Show Less
9 of15
30 Edgewater Hillside, Westport, Conn.
Jump Visual / Contributed photo Show More Show Less 10 of15
11 of15
30 Edgewater Hillside, Westport, Conn.
Jump Visual / Contributed photo Show More Show Less
12 of15
30 Edgewater Hillside, Westport, Conn.
Jump Visual / Contributed photo Show More Show Less
13 of15
30 Edgewater Hillside, Westport, Conn.
Jump Visual / Contributed photo Show More Show Less
14 of15
30 Edgewater Hillside, Westport, Conn.
Jump Visual / Contributed photo Show More Show Less
15 of15
WESTPORT — Originally built in 1928, the colonial-style home at 30 Edgewater Hillside was once a charming boat club on Sherwood Mill Pond — a center of Old Westport’s agrarian growth since the 1700s, said listing agent Karen Curtis.
Extensively enlarged and remodeled in 1989, the property is now a 10-room home with 180-degree unobstructed water views.
Written By
Meredith Guinness