On the Market: Former 1920s Westport boat club now a 10-room home

WESTPORT — Originally built in 1928, the colonial-style home at 30 Edgewater Hillside was once a charming boat club on Sherwood Mill Pond — a center of Old Westport’s agrarian growth since the 1700s, said listing agent Karen Curtis.

Extensively enlarged and remodeled in 1989, the property is now a 10-room home with 180-degree unobstructed water views.

“30 Edgewater Hillside is the largest parcel of privately owned land on the pond at 1.91 acres, and the privacy, natural beauty and convergence with nature is unparalleled in Westport,” Curtis said. “It’s a spectacular, magical location.”

Captain Allen’s Clam House, a favorite Westport eatery for years, once stood across the pond and has since been replaced by a nature preserve. The area plays host to more than 70 varieties of birds.

The six-bedroom home takes full advantage of the setting. One enters through roses and rhododendrons on the flagstone path that leads to a gracious front entry foyer. Beyond is the great room, anchored by an original stone fireplace and views through a wall of windows.

The flowing floor plan incorporates a number of outdoor spaces with French doors to patios and porches.

The master suite includes dual bathrooms, a fireplace and an upper deck that spans the house and offers a roof on the covered porch below. The home also offers several additional bedrooms, including one on the first floor, a family room and a den.

Outside, one can enjoy the heated gunite pool and spa or canoeing and paddle-boarding on the pond.

This house is on the market for $5.9 million.

More Information ABOUT THIS HOUSE STYLE: Colonial ADDRESS: 30 Edgewater Hillside, Westport PRICE: $5,900,000 NUMBER OF ROOMS: 10 FEATURES: Six-bedroom former boat club with direct waterfront on Sherwood Mill Pond, heated gunite pool and spa, beach rights, unobstructed water views, porches and patios, central air, SCHOOLS: Greens Farms, Bedford, Staples ASSESSMENT: $2,506,700 MILL RATE: 16.71 TAXES: $41,887 See More Collapse

