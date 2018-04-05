On the Market / Fifty shades of different in this modern Westport industrial home





































WESTPORT — Many newly constructed houses in Fairfield County have a sleek, sophisticated industrial line with a monochromatic gray palette; some people referring to them as “fifty shades of gray.”

The listing agent for the modern industrial colonial farmhouse at 5 Ridgewood Lane in Westport’s Old Hill neighborhood calls this new construction spec house “fifty shades of different.” Apparently, industry experts think so, too. This Energy Star-rated house received the HOBI Award (Home Builders and Remodelers Association of Connecticut) for Outstanding Spec Home Remodel at the November 2017 awards ceremony.

It was built in 2017 by Fairfield-based Tiago Building Group. The team “reinvented new construction” with one-of-a-kind modern industrial elements. Throughout the house there are reclaimed and re-purposed materials - glass, tile, concrete, antique wood, marble, metal and more. The materials meld together to create a tapestry of eclectic finishes.

The design of this 4,800-square-foot house was inspired by reclaimed metal cabinetry that came from a factory, the agent said. Raw metals were used as design features. Piping was repurposed to serve as functional elements as in the support structure for benches and shelving, and for the hanging mechanisms in the master bedroom closet.

Reclaimed wood was also incorporated into the design throughout the house including in custom shelving. The VOC-free hardwood floors comprise varying widths and lengths of boards that are factory finished with a seven-step process that creates an antiqued look. The custom designed and hand-made lighting fixtures feature various shapes and sizes of Edison light bulbs, reproductions of Thomas Edison’s first light bulb.

The house is in a secluded setting at the end of a cul-de-sac on a property of nearly 2/3 of an acre not far from downtown Westport and it is an easy commuting distance to the Saugatuck train station. The cul-de-sac of this not-well-traveled lane allows for neighbors’ gatherings, and for children to ride bikes and play safely.

Vertical and horizontal clapboard adds to the visual appeal of the front façade. The expansive front porch with stainless cable railing looks over the wide front lawn. The railing mirrors the railing of the interior staircase. The front door is framed by sidelights and a transom. Inside, there are three levels of living and a sensible layout that allows for an easy flow for living day-to-day and entertaining.

To the right of the foyer steel-wrapped solid wood barn-style doors slide open along a steel rack with wood wheels to reveal the formal dining room, which has French doors that open to the front porch. The dining room is open to the gourmet eat-in kitchen. The kitchen features glass-front metal cabinets and a center island/breakfast bar with unique floating seats that swing out on iron arms. No legs of stools to scratch the wood floor. The modern glass backsplash creates a pattern that appears 3-D from a distance. There is also a dry bar area and a pantry. The eat-in area has French doors topped with a transom to the bluestone patio and backyard, which has room for a pool.

This house has two gas log fireplaces, the first of which is in the great room. This room is open to the kitchen. The second fireplace is in the master bedroom suite on the second floor encased in a wall of floor-to-ceiling decorative tile. The luxurious master bath features a free-standing soaking tub, large shower with a sliding barn-style glass door and a rain shower head, and two concrete sinks on the vanity with faucets originating from the mirrored wall. One of the other baths has a long trough-like sink and another has a geometric-patterned tile floor. The house has four additional bedrooms, three on the upper level and one en suite bedroom on the main floor. One of the other second floor bedrooms is also en suite. The wide board flooring continues on the second floor.

The attic and basement hold a number of possibilities with flexible use space.