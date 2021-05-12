On the Market: Feng shui-inspired home maximizes Westport location Meredith Guinness May 12, 2021 Updated: May 12, 2021 12:19 p.m.
1 of13
5 Hidden Hill Road, Westport, Conn.
Contributed photo / John Caropreso Photography Show More Show Less
2 of13
5 Hidden Hill Road, Westport, Conn.
Contributed photo / John Caropreso Photography Show More Show Less
3 of13
5 Hidden Hill Road, Westport, Conn.
Contributed photo / John Caropreso Photography Show More Show Less
4 of13
5 Hidden Hill Road, Westport, Conn.
Contributed photo / John Caropreso Photography Show More Show Less 5 of13
6 of13
5 Hidden Hill Road, Westport, Conn.
Contributed photo / John Caropreso Photography Show More Show Less
7 of13
5 Hidden Hill Road, Westport, Conn.
Contributed photo / John Caropreso Photography Show More Show Less
8 of13
5 Hidden Hill Road, Westport, Conn.
Contributed photo / John Caropreso Photography Show More Show Less
9 of13
5 Hidden Hill Road, Westport, Conn.
Contributed photo / John Caropreso Photography Show More Show Less 10 of13
11 of13
5 Hidden Hill Road, Westport, Conn.
Contributed photo / John Caropreso Photography Show More Show Less
12 of13
5 Hidden Hill Road, Westport, Conn.
Contributed photo / John Caropreso Photography Show More Show Less
13 of13
WESTPORT — The home at 5 Hidden Hill Road holds more than 11,000 square feet of living space, but its circular layout revolving around a two-story central staircase manages to keep a warm and intimate feel.
“It has all the perks of living at the beach with the benefits of privacy and land,” said listing agent Debra Shaughnessy, of Coldwell Banker Westport.