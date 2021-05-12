On the Market: Feng shui-inspired home maximizes Westport location

WESTPORT — The home at 5 Hidden Hill Road holds more than 11,000 square feet of living space, but its circular layout revolving around a two-story central staircase manages to keep a warm and intimate feel.

“It has all the perks of living at the beach with the benefits of privacy and land,” said listing agent Debra Shaughnessy, of Coldwell Banker Westport.

Custom built in 2016 on 1.16 acres, this feng shui-inspired home was designed by Lucien Vita to fully maximize the location perched above the flood zone. As a result, it boasts sunsets and lovely water views from all levels.

The home features extensive millwork and lacquered built-ins throughout, as well as 10-foot ceilings on every floor. The casual, but well-planned layout utilizes the staircase as inspiration.

A chef’s kitchen has an ample Calcutta marble island with prep sink and cutout and the open living room and dining room are defined by elegant pillars and coffered ceilings. The guest room with full bath is conveniently located on this level.

A media room includes a built-in projection system and the second-floor bedrooms are all en suite.

The top floor includes two offices with their own half baths and a shared balcony, as well as a zen room. A fully finished lower level offers a gym and dance studio, a bedroom and an open family room.

A bonus room over the garage offers more room for hanging out or a guest suite with a full bath.

More Information ABOUT THIS HOUSE STYLE: Custom ADDRESS: 5 Hidden Hill Road, Westport PRICE: $2,250,000 NUMBER OF ROOMS: 19 FEATURES: Built in 2016 with 11,411 square feet of living space, three-car garage, six bedrooms and 7 full and 3 half baths, saltwater pool, fenced-in garden, guest suite, chef's kitchen, central air, three fireplaces, extensive woodworking, vaulted ceilings, wet bar, built-ins, balcony, audio and security systems, Smart Home Savant, whole-house generator. SCHOOLS: Greens Farms, Bedford, Staples ASSESSMENT: $3,586,700 MILL RATE: 16.71 TAXES: $59,934 See More Collapse

The grounds offer a saltwater gunite pool, separate hot tub/spa, a full kitchen and cabana bath and shower. There’s plenty of green lawn for playing and a fenced-in garden. The whole-house generator and Smart Home Savant system complete the amenities.

This house is on the market for $7,850,000.

For details contact Debra Shaughnessy, Coldwell Banker Westport, at houses_debbie@yahoo.com.