On the Market: Farmhouse blends period details with modern amenities

The antique colonial farmhouse, called the Messex Homestead, at 138 Old Redding Road sits on an 11.8-acre level property and features a wrap-around covered front porch. The antique colonial farmhouse, called the Messex Homestead, at 138 Old Redding Road sits on an 11.8-acre level property and features a wrap-around covered front porch. Image 1 of / 10 Caption Close On the Market: Farmhouse blends period details with modern amenities 1 / 10 Back to Gallery

WESTON — Back in 1999, Louise Messex, the wife of Thomas Wade Messex, donated a box of her family memorabilia to the Weston Historical Society. Among the contents are interior and exterior photos of the family home, the Messex Homestead at 138 Old Redding Road, across from the entrance to Messex Lane.

One photo depicts Louise herself as a child in the living room. The photo gives insight into the appearance of the house almost a century ago, according to Samantha Kulish-Fargione, executive director of the Weston Historical Society.

“Wow, if these people could see their house now,” said Kulish-Fargione, comparing the early images with photos of the house as it currently appears. “It’s amazing how the trim work around the doorways looks the same but in terms of the decor it’s completely opposite of what the current photographs online show. The early family photos documented an interior with “busy Victorian wallpaper, a testament to how interior design and decoration has changed and evolved.”

The photos taken more recently when the house went on the market indicate efforts were made to preserve the framework of this Dovecote white-colored antique colonial farmhouse, while also bringing it into modern times, Kulish-Fargione said.

This timeless classic actually dates back to the late 19th century, and was restored and modernized to blend together period details with today’s amenities for living inside and out. Vestiges of the late 1800s home with its exposed beams, wide-board hardwood floors and original fireplaces are juxtaposed against contemporary paint colors on the walls of an updated home with a gourmet kitchen, 10 spacious rooms, and a welcoming wrap-around covered front porch.

The house was built circa 1870 and, according to the listing agent, has changed hands just twice in the past 150 years. The agent called this a property offering “a genteel town and country lifestyle for the most discriminating buyer.”

The property can be purchased one of two ways: With the 3,521-square-foot house and all 11.8 level acres, or purchase the house and only two of its acres.

Real Estate Listings

The exterior of the house is attractively landscaped and includes a red brick patio that wraps around from the front yard to the back. The wrap-around porch is wide enough to accommodate furniture for casual dining, relaxing and entertaining. A sprawling lawn gives way to heirloom gardens nestled among flowering trees, an impressive array mature trees including oaks, sugar maples and Norway spruces, and fruit trees.

Inside, the first floor comprises the formal living and dining rooms, office or library, kitchen, family room and a sitting room, two of which have fireplaces. The living and dining rooms and library all have doors to the wrap-around porch. The spacious eat-in kitchen features granite counters, a white ceramic subway tile backsplash, glass-front cabinetry, high-end appliances, breakfast nook, and a door to the backyard.

On the second floor, there are four bedrooms. One of the bedrooms has a fireplace. The third floor features a media room that could also be used as a playroom, gym or guest retreat.

ABOUT THIS HOUSE STYLE: Colonial Farmhouse ADDRESS: 138 Old Redding Rd, Weston PRICE: $1,137,000 ROOMS: 10 FEATURES: 11.8-acre level property, sub-dividable property (see broker for pricing details; subject to town approval), covered wrap-around front porch, red brick terrace, small orchard of fruit trees, garden area, pre-wired for cable, three fireplaces, walking distance to Freeborn Trail and Trout Brook Valley Preserve, only one mile from the Aspetuck Valley Country Club and golf course, detached two-car carriage garage, zoned central air conditioning and propane heat, stone wall, septic system, private well, full unfinished basement, walk-up attic, Westport beach rights, four bedrooms, two full and one half baths SCHOOLS: Hurlbutt Elementary, Weston Middle, Weston High ASSESSMENT: $730,320 TAX RATE: 32.37 mills TAXES: $23,640

In addition to the amenities of this property, the residents of this house can take advantage of the many recreational attractions nearby. Within walking distance is the Freeborn Trail, the Trout Brook Valley Preserve protected open space — which is managed by the Aspetuck Land Trust and the Saugatuck Valley Trail on Aquarian Water Company land. Those local trails offer trails for hiking, horseback riding, snow-shoeing and cross country skiing. Also nearby are Devil’s Glen Park, the Aspetuck Valley Country Club and golf course.

For more information or to make an appointment to see the house contact Vickie Kelley of Camelot Real Estate at 203-803-6448 or vickiekelley1@msn.com.