WESTPORT — Decades ago the town of Westport was a mecca for famous artists and illustrators whose work graced the covers and pages of major national magazines, books, and the walls of galleries.

In recent years the town has transitioned to a bedroom community for New York City’s financial district, although its art heritage is still heralded. In other words, people can view the town as a seamless blend of creativity and logic.

There is a house within the town’s borders that also fits that description. It probably took a left- and right-brained-thinking architect to design the masterpiece that is the tan-colored custom-built concrete, stucco and stone modern colonial house at 8 Brookside Drive, located on a quiet cul-de-sac. It has a logical flow from room to room in its contemporary, open floor plan and it exhibits creative, attractive spaces custom designed for luxurious living and entertaining.

“This sensational, ultra-chic, entirely customized contemporary presides over two impeccably landscaped acres. … The contemporary interpretation with impeccable function and fluidity makes this home a destination,” according to the listing agent.

Despite its size — 14 rooms and 11,853 square feet of living space on four finished levels — this house was built in 2010 with energy efficiency in mind. This Energy Star-rated house features extra insulation, a programmable thermostat, and Thermopane windows.

Although the municipally owned Longshore Club Park is only a short distance away, the owners of this property need only walk out to their two-acre grounds to enjoy its heated Gunite in-ground swimming pool, pool house and tennis court. For leisurely walks, there is Winslow Park less than a mile away at the corner of Compo Road North and Post Road (Route 1). The house sits in the convenient In-Town neighborhood, which means also quite close by are shops, restaurants, the Westport Country Playhouse, public library, Levitt Pavilion, Town Hall, and Westport Museum of History and Culture. This house is only three miles from the Saugatuck Metro-North Railroad station, only one mile to Westport’s Main Street, 2.5 miles to Longshore Club Park, and Compo Beach is just beyond that.

A forecourt sits in front of this L-shaped house. The front door opens into the impressive foyer, which features a 20-foot ceiling. Luxury abounds throughout the interior. The house features generously proportioned, light-filled rooms, 9-foot ceilings, and a well-designed balance of open spaces and private rooms, perfect for entertaining a large crowd or hosting intimate gatherings. The main level contains a home office and two powder rooms.

In the sizable living room there are French doors that provide access to an elevated stone terrace, one of two rooms that provide an effortless transition to the outdoors. One wall of the dining room comprises wooden screening and there is a tray ceiling. The massive, modern gourmet eat-in kitchen features a 16-foot center island/breakfast bar, quartzite counters, large wine refrigerator, a pot-filler, walk-in pantry, and Gaggenau and Thermador appliances. In the good-sized casual dining area there are French doors to a balcony inspired by Grand Central Station in New York City. From the kitchen, step down into the family room, which features a fireplace, 10-foot ceilings, arched windows, and three sets of arched French doors to the outdoor entertaining patio and pool.

At the heart of the home there is a custom staircase that provides access to all four levels. On the second floor, the spacious master bedroom suite features French doors to a private balcony, a sitting area, fireplace, and a designer walk-in closet and dressing room. The spa-like master bath has a double vanity, soaking tub, double-size steam shower, and radiant heated floor. Four additional over-sized bedrooms are all en suite, and the first of two laundry rooms is on this floor.

On the third level there is an exercise room and a large multi-purpose room. The home’s sixth bedroom is found on the full finished walk-out lower level, which also includes a living/media/game room with a fireplace, wet bar, dining area, fireplace, a wall of floor-to-ceiling windows, and French doors to a patio. Also on this level is a full bath, and a second laundry room, which doubles as a changing room for the pool.

For more information or to set up an appointment to see the house, contact Leslie Clarke of Leslie Clarke Homes and William Raveis Real Estate at 203-984-1856 or Leslie.Clarke@raveis.com.