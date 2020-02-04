On the Market: Enchanting stone house owned by playwright

WESTON — Award-winning playwright Carol K. Mack writes in a variety of genres. She has authored full-length thrillers and comic one-acts. She has taught a course in fiction called “Life Stories” at New York University, and her work is also influenced by actual world events and societal sentiments.

Mack conceived and created the Vital Voices Global Partnership project that brought together seven award-winning women playwrights and international women leaders, resulting in Seven, a theatrical presentation and a documentary of powerful monologues.

Although Mack’s mind is a wellspring of creativity, she probably can’t help but be inspired by the setting in which she has lived for the past two decades, at 26 Wells Hill Road in Lower Weston. The enchanting, custom contemporary stone and wood house and its nearly 3-acre level property combine to create an ideal setting for a writer, artist, or anyone who lives or thinks outside the box.

Initially, this 10-room, 4,222-square-foot house was a fabulous, part-time country retreat on weekends and summers for the Mack family, who said it reminded them of a Tuscan villa. Mack, whose plays have been produced all over the world, has a special connection to Italy. She was a resident scholar at the Rockefeller Center at Bellagio.

They so loved this private setting and beautiful home that it eventually became their primary residence. The house was originally built in 1938, and it may have been the first house constructed on Wells Hill, according to Melissa Mack, the listing agent and Carol Mack’s daughter. The Macks commissioned noted Westport architect Abraham Rothenberg to design and extensively renovate the house. Their collaboration improved the space, maintaining the integrity of its original charm while imbuing even more appeal into its square footage.

In the renovation, the Macks gave the spacious dining room features that allow this room to feed the soul, as well as the body. It now has walls of floor-to-ceiling bookshelves, which can accommodate about 1,000 books. While some might think it odd to combine a dining room and library into one space, it calls to mind a charming bookstore-restaurant in Waldoboro, Maine, where dining tables were placed among the bookshelves and customers were invited to digest words along with their meals.

Also during that renovation, they added imported, hand-carved European doors and Italian terra cotta tiles on the floor of one room, as well as many floor-to-ceiling windows. The windows, combined with sliding doors in the dining room and kitchen and French doors in the office that lead to the stone terraces, invite indoor-outdoor living.

And there is much to do on and around this yard. It features a Har-Tru tennis court, although it does need some work, and the property adjoins the Aspetuck Valley Country Club and golf course. Additionally, there are several Aspetuck Valley Land Trust preserved open spaces nearby, with hiking and bridle trails. The house is within walking distance of Soundview Wildlife Habitat on Kellogg Hill Road and Crow Hill Nature Preserve, which has an entrance on Wells Hill Road.

Back inside, much of the main living area comprises reclaimed wood. In the spacious living room, there is wide-board pine flooring, a wall of floor-to-ceiling windows, and a fireplace. Fireplaces are also found in four other rooms. The one in the dining room/library is gas-fueled. The others are wood-burning.

This house has five bedrooms, two on the main level and three on the second floor. The upstairs bedrooms all enjoy balconies. One bedroom has a stone fireplace and a library-style ladder to a loft space.

The gourmet kitchen features a center island, Pietra Cardosa marble counters, and high-end appliances.

Outside, there is a heated stone outbuilding that would make a perfect art or literary studio, yoga space, or meditation room.

ABOUT THIS HOUSE STYLE: Custom contemporary stone house ADDRESS: 26 Wells Hill Road in Weston PRICE: $775,000 ROOMS: 10 FEATURES: 2.93-acre level property, Har-Tru tennis court (needs work), stone terraces, exterior lighting, awnings, balcony, generator, abuts the Aspetuck Valley Country Club and golf course, close to Aspetuck Land Trust preserved spaces with hiking and horse trails and Old Bluebird Inn, Westport beach rights, only five minutes from the Merritt Parkway, seven minutes to Weston Town Center, about 10 minutes to Westport and Fairfield shops and restaurants, five fireplaces (four are wood-burning), agent related to owner, detached two-car garage, zoned central air conditioning and oil heat, attic, partial unfinished basement, shed, private well, five bedrooms, three full and two half baths SCHOOLS: Hurlbutt Elementary, Weston Middle, Weston High ASSESSMENT: $608,290 MILL RATE: 32.37 mills TAXES: $19,690

There will be a public open house on Feb. 9, from 1 to 3 p.m.

For more information or to make an appointment to see the house contact Melissa Mack of Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty at 203-803-8637 or mmack@wpsir.com.