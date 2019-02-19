On the Market / Embrace the unusual with Weston home

WESTON — Click on the website for the iconic worldwide marketing, communications and advertising company Young & Rubicam and the image that appears is of a person in an astronaut suit holding an orange balloon. Emblazoned across the screen are the words “resist the usual.”

In other words, company officials are likely encouraging people to embrace the unusual or unique.

In the real estate industry, one of the most unusual and unique houses on the market today is an antique colonial that was once the home of John Orr Young (1886-1976), advertising executive and co-founder of Young & Rubicam.

The white house with black shutters, gabled dormers, and bright red front door at 65 Norfield Road sits on a level property of just over 4 acres in the heart of Weston. The house features 16 rooms and something quite unusual: a log cabin room, which is attached to the rear of the house accessible from the kitchen.

This landmark house sits in the Lower Weston neighborhood, within easy walking distance to the Weston Public Library, public schools, Parks and Recreation Department, Peter’s Weston Market, and other local amenities. It sits in a Historic District across the street from the historic Norfield Congregational Church — the parish’s third meeting house; this one dedicated in 1831, according to its website. It was 19 years later that this house was built.

This house also sits on the National Register of Historic Places and “is the embodiment of Connecticut architecture. ... This unique property is a once in a lifetime opportunity for a buyer,” the listing agent said.

While some people might be tempted to update the house, white-washing the walls and adding more modern amenities, this house really should be purchased by someone with an appreciation for the past who will preserve its charm and character.

Besides, it has enough other modern features including an in-ground swimming pool and tennis court. Another big plus is that the furnace and hot water heater were installed more recently, in 2011. The log cabin room, which features a stone fireplace, has flexible use. With some renovation it could become part of the kitchen — which is charming as is but could benefit from some updating, or the log room could be used as a cabana or pool house. It does have immediate access to a half bath and a door to the large covered stone patio.

This is a property that invites indoor-outdoor living. In addition to the stone patio it features a large screened porch, which is accessed through French doors in the formal living room. There is another covered porch off the formal dining room.

A fieldstone wall sits along the front of the property and stone pillars topped with lanterns mark the entrance to the long circular driveway, which provides ample parking for guests. The front door is framed by decorative leaded glass sidelights. Most people don’t use the formal front entrance but instead the side entrance into the wing of the house that contains the laundry room and eat-in area of the kitchen, which has a built-in bench.

ABOUT THIS HOUSE STYLE: Antique Colonial ADDRESS: 65 Norfield Road PRICE: $1,249,000 ROOMS: 16 FEATURES: 4.01-acre level property, log cabin room, close to the center of Weston, guest house (legal rental), in-ground vinyl swimming pool, tennis court, five fireplaces, screened porch, open covered porch, covered stone patio, cable - available, storm windows, built in 1850, circular driveway, first time on the market in many years, stone wall; walking distance to the Weston Public Library, public schools, and Peter’s Weston Market; basement with walk-out access, red barn/detached three-car garage, private well, attic, partial unfinished walk-out basement, Westport beach rights, five bedrooms, six full and one half baths SCHOOLS: Hurlbutt Elementary, Weston Middle, Weston High ASSESSMENT: $890,100 MILL RATE: 28.56 mills TAXES: $26,160

The house contains 4,788 square feet of living space on three finished floors. The rooms are generously sized with tall ceilings. Some rooms have coffered ceilings and five of them have an original fireplace. There are hardwood floors throughout, even under the carpeting that covers the floors of some rooms.

There are five bedrooms on the second floor. The master suite features a private hallway into its private wing where there is the bedroom with a fireplace, a separate sitting room, walk-in closets, door to a private deck/balcony, and private bath. On the third floor there are two more rooms, one used as an office, and a full bath. This level also has ample attic storage space.

Among this estate’s many attractive features are its detached red barn — which serve as a three-car garage, its guest house — which is a legal rental, and its stainless steel double sinks/counter and hood in the kitchen — which are rumored to have once been part of the landmark Cobbs Mill Inn.

For more information or to make an appointment to see the house contact Jill Bregy of William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty at 203-984-7777 or jbregy@wpsir.com.