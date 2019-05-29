On the Market / Dutch colonial close to center of Weston

The Dutch colonial house at 62 Kettle Creek Road sits on almost three acres in Lower Weston.

WESTON — Veronica Fulling and her late husband were living in New York years ago when they ventured into Connecticut to find a new home. They wanted a place that was close to New York, within a short distance for commuting yet far from bustling city life.

They wanted to find a place where they could entertain family and friends in a safe neighborhood to raise children; a place that was convenient to local schools and the center of town, with easy access to a main road and not far from a train station.

“We found this gem of a community,” Fulling said of Weston, where they purchased a blue-colored, Dutch colonial house with gambrel roofs at 62 Kettle Creek Road on a level property of almost 3 acres. The center of Weston and the schools are all about a mile away from her house in Lower Weston.

“We thought when we came here it was so remote but it’s very centrally located. It’s only about 15 minutes to Westport and 10 minutes to Wilton,” she said, adding that one of the joys was having the town’s schools all on one campus so they didn’t have to spend all day in a car shuttling their children to various schools and athletic fields. “That helped us a lot.”

They also appreciate this section of Weston is flatter than many other parts of town (Steep Hill Road got its name for a reason) making it more conducive to a walking, running and jogging.

Years after moving in, the family installed a tennis court.

“It was a flip of a coin whether we would do a tennis court or a pool,” Fulling said, although the acreage could accommodate an in-ground swimming pool as well as an expansion of the house, which currently has 3,220 square feet of living space and eight rooms.

The house was originally built in 1968 and improvements were made throughout the years. In the last seven years alone, the house received a new roof and gutters, updated kitchen and baths, new landscaping, a new bluestone patio in the picturesque and private backyard, new Williamson furnace, recessed lighting, interior and exterior painting including the basement and attached two-car garage, and a new asphalt driveway. That very long, tree-lined driveway wends its way to the house and opens to provide a wealth of parking space. The property sits in a very private setting obscured by tall, mature trees.

A bluestone path leads to the covered front entrance. The door opens into the foyer, which has slate flooring. Inside, there is an easy flow and the house is equally well-suited for a casual lifestyle or elegant, formal entertaining. The spacious formal living room features a walk-in bay window area and the home’s only fireplace.

The formal dining room has a wall of built-in cabinets and shelving. The office also has a floor-to-ceiling set of bookshelves, a bay window and door to the deck and yard.

ABOUT THIS HOUSE STYLE: Colonial ADDRESS: 62 Kettle Creek Road, Weston PRICE: $690,000 ROOMS: 8 FEATURES: 2.86-acre level property, tennis court, wood-fired pizza oven in kitchen, one fireplace, fireplace insert, raised deck, bluestone patio, exterior lighting, perennial gardens, stone wall, freshly painted interior (2019), house exterior painted (2016), programmable thermostat, storm doors and windows; only about one mile to the center of Weston, Weston Public Library, public schools, and Peter’s Weston Market; pre-wired for cable, new Williamson furnace installed in 2016 (with 20-year manufacturer’s warranty and transferable service contract), new roof (2012), programmable thermostat, oversized windows, attached under house two-car garage, private well, pull-down attic stairs, attic fan, full partially finished walk-out basement, Westport beach rights, four bedrooms, two full and one half baths SCHOOLS: Hurlbutt Elementary, Weston Middle, Weston High ASSESSMENT: $566,800 MILL RATE: 28.56 mills TAXES: $16,658

In the eat-in kitchen there are polished granite counters, double stainless sinks, a Travertine backsplash, breakfast nook, and a wall of red brick with a wood-fired pizza oven. It can also be used to barbecue. High-end appliances include a five-burner range and double wall ovens. The family room has French doors to the deck.

Upstairs, there are four bedrooms. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet and private bath.

For more information or to make an appointment to see the house contact Ryan Cornell and Suzanne Konover of William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty; Cornell at 203-200-0230 or ryan@ryancornell.com, and Konover at 203-216-8989 or skonover@wpsir.com.