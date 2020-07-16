On the Market: Dramatic split staircase in ‘casual yet elegant’ Weston colonial house

The colonial house at 5 Overbrook Lane in Lower Weston is classic and "casual yet elegant," with 15 rooms and 6,412 square feet of living and entertaining space.

WESTON — The colonial house at 5 Overbrook Lane in Lower Weston is classic and “casual yet elegant,” providing 15 rooms and 6,412 square feet of living and entertaining space on a grand scale or for intimate gatherings.

The gray house with black shutters features spacious rooms as well as lots of intimate settings inside and outdoors on the level property of just over two acres. It was built in 2000 on a corner lot and Beaver Brook courses through one part of the property, although far enough away from the house as not to threaten it with the possibility of water damage. In fact, this babbling brook is much more of a calming feature for residents to sit along and relax.

The level of detail found inside the house is apparent even from observing the exterior. A slate path leads to a paving stone forecourt, of sorts, and another wide slate path to the covered front entrance, with a faux balcony above it. Inside this center hall colonial the reception hall features a dramatic split staircase, with flights to the second floor flanking the foyer’s floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace. This is the first of seven fireplaces throughout the house, many of which are gas-fueled.

Many recent upgrades were made to this house including the installation of a new wood shingle roof, a well, landscaping and air conditioning. The house also enjoys custom millwork and 9-foot ceilings. In the formal living room there is a fireplace with a decorative mantel. In the formal dining room there is another marble fireplace and wainscoting on the lower walls.

In the sizable gourmet kitchen there is a sophisticated French country kitchen vibe including glass-front cabinetry with a “chicken” wire screen. Other kitchen features include a center island with a cozy breakfast bar for two, granite counters, a white ceramic subway tile backsplash, a built-in desk area, and butler’s pantry. High-end appliances include a Viking six-burner range with a griddle. In the good-sized casual breakfast room there are French doors to the deck and backyard.

The family room features a red antiqued brick fireplace with a decorative mantel and it is flanked by French doors topped with transoms that lead to the deck and yard. There is a sun room with a ceiling fan and an office or library painted in an earth tone color with wide chair railing and a wall of built-in shelving and cabinetry. The mudroom has a number of coat pegs and cubbies for basket storage.

On the second floor, the master bedroom suite features a marble fireplace, deep tray ceiling with a ceiling fan, and a sitting area. The master bath is quite large and features a long double vanity, large glass shower, a fireplace, and a free-standing soaking tub. There are four more bedrooms on this level. All the bedrooms are en suite with walk-in closets. Also on this level is a large sitting room.

The full, finished walk-out lower level features a game room complete with ping pong and pool tables included and a red brick fireplace. There is also a play room, recreation room, two exercise rooms, and lots of storage. The walk-out access leads to the 8-foot-by-8-foot Dimension One hot tub, also included.

This house is not far from Keene Park and Taylor Woods/Tall Pines Nature Preserve. The quiet cul-de-sac on which this house was built in convenient Lower Weston is only about five minutes from the Merritt Parkway, about six minutes from Weston Town Center, and just a few minutes farther is downtown Westport, the Metro-North Railroad train station, and Westport shoreline where Weston residents enjoy beach rights. Then again, this property is large enough to install an in-ground swimming pool.

For more information or to make an appointment to see the house, contact Leslie Riback of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage at 203-858-1795 or leslie.riback@coldwellbankermoves.com.