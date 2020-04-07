On the Market: Custom contemporary in Westport an architectural masterpiece

WESTPORT — The vision of two creative geniuses are seamlessly represented in the custom contemporary mid-century house at 15 Broadview Road in the Old Hill neighborhood of Westport.

The artistry of one owner, Marlene Siff, and the mathematical acumen of her husband, engineer and inventor Elliott J. Siff, combine to create this one-of-a-kind statement home, a 12-room, 8,665-square-foot architectural masterpiece. “It’s an artist’s vision come to life — its notable artist owner conceived and designed the home for its views, for entertaining and for creating. The artist studio is a show-stopper with its 14-foot wall of glass looking over the beautifully landscaped grounds; a resort setting with (an in-ground swimming) pool, pool house and tennis court,” according to the listing agent.

Hearst Media Connecticut arts journalist, Phyllis A.S. Boros, who wrote a feature story about Marlene Siff’s bold and ebullient abstracts back in 2011, described her visit to this “sprawling multi-level Westport home” as being “a lot like touring one of Europe’s great house-museums, like Monet’s sanctuary in Giverny or Rembrandt’s townhome in Amsterdam or Renoir’s farmstead in the South of France … Evidence of a life lived full of passion for one’s art is everywhere.”

Siff’s paintings and sculptures are on display throughout the residence and, like the house, are available for purchase.

“I am concerned with communicating a sense of harmony, balance, order and spirituality. We are all confronted on a daily basis with the fragmentation of our non-linear lives, trying, as in a puzzle, to make the pieces fit together to make sense of it all,” Marlene Siff says in her artists’ statement. Further, she says of her most recent work, a series titled Elements of Peace, “My intention is to create an architectural space for rest, retreat, connection, reflection and identification.”

The sentiment may be about the award-winning artist’s work but can easily apply to their home as well. The brick, stone, and vertical wood board and batten house was built in 1964 with a distinctive A-frame mid-section and glass tower. Because the house is perched at the highest elevation in Westport, according to the agent, the tower offers a spectacular panoramic view. Numerous windows bring inside welcomed views of the serene 1.61-acre property, as well as an abundance of natural light, which is crucial for any artist.

Because Broadview Road is semi-circular and the house sits on a rear lot the privacy of this setting is greatly enhanced.

French doors open into the wide entrance foyer, which features a rounded wall adorned with textured blue paint. Inside, there are “intriguing mid-century details like its sunken conversation pit with fireplace and stylish Beverly Hills-style sun porch,” the agent said. They combine with custom doors and millwork and many other features to make this home both functional and memorable, she said. “Attention to high-end detail inside and out is a hallmark of this home,” the agent said.

Each room is distinctive and several feature doors to the attractive grounds. The first floor library has two walls of floor-to-ceiling bookshelves and cabinets. The den also has built-ins and a library ladder, as well as one of the home’s four fireplaces. French doors separate the large, open dining room from the gourmet kitchen, where there is a center island/breakfast bar, granite counters, built-in desk area, and high-end appliances.

The recently updated master suite is on the main living level. It features a gas fireplace, French door to a private balcony, two walk-in closets, and a luxurious spa bath with dual showers, spa tub, and a door to the grounds. Two more bedrooms are on the main level, and two more are located on the finished walk-out lower level, where there are also two full baths, billiards room, play room, and gym.

This description doesn’t begin to tell the whole story of this house and its amenities but the agent sums it up by saying, “It’s the perfect year-round home as well as a fabulous weekend retreat.”

More Information ABOUT THIS HOUSE STYLE: Custom Contemporary ADDRESS: 15 Broadview Road PRICE: $1,799,000 ROOMS: 12 FEATURES: 1.61-acre level and partially fenced property, tennis court, in-ground swimming pool, cabana, patio, glass tower, dumbwaiter, grill, professionally landscaped, roof of slate and other materials, balcony, generator, sound system, pre-wired for cable, billiards room, play room, gym, four fireplaces, skylights; easy access to downtown, the Metro North train station and all Westport amenities; short and easy commute to the Merritt Parkway, 60-minutes from New York City, central air conditioning, oil heat, attached two-car garage, paver stone driveway, full finished walk-out basement, private well, five bedrooms, five full and one half baths SCHOOLS: Kings Highway Elementary, Coleytown Middle, Staples High ASSESSMENT: $1,652,300 MILL RATE: 16.86 mills TAXES: $27,858

For more information or to make a private appointment to see the house contact Cyd Hamer of William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty at 917-744-5089 or chamer@williampitt.com.