On the Market: Custom colonial in Westport boasts long list of living, entertainment, relaxing options

WESTPORT — If a person’s house is his or her castle, then the yellow custom-built colonial house at 82 Roseville Road is their well-equipped palace.

This 5,626-square-foot house features a dozen generously sized rooms and enough indoor and outdoor amenities to keep family members occupied indefinitely, pandemic or no pandemic. Truth be told, this is just the kind of property that families are now seeking as we adjust to a new way of life. Even as stay-at-home orders are lifted, this is the kind of place that people won’t want to leave.

The house, in the Roseville/North Avenue community, was built in 2005 with a long list of living, entertainment, and relaxing options including a pool, full bar, theater, gym, and sauna. And over the last 15 years this house has been well-maintained and received a number of updates. According to the listing agent, there is a seven-page list of updates and features.

Outside, the fully fenced yard features a 50-foot Gunite salt water heated lap pool with an eight-seat outdoor spa, solar cover and automatic cleaner. The pool area is wired for lighting and a sound system, and there is an outdoor fireplace. Inside, in the full finished walk-out basement, there is an eight-seat home movie theater with a Sony projector system, 100-foot screen, full surround sound, and sound control wall panels. Also on this level, the entertainment bar area includes a Bosch dishwasher, microwave and two refrigerators, and a counter that can accommodate about five stools. The gym has the sauna as well as new flooring, a mirrored wall, ballet barre, and a Crestron control panel and sound system. There is also a full bath on this lower level.

Belgium block lines the driveway that leads to the covered front entrance, where the door is flanked by decorative sidelights. It resembles the type of door that might be found at a castle entrance, complete with an old world peephole door and grille, and it opens into the two-story foyer, which is adorned in decorative moldings and pilasters. In the formal living room there is a marble fireplace and raised molding on the walls and ceiling. The office features a wall of built-in shelves and cabinets including a desk area and window seat.

In the formal dining room there is paneling on the lower walls and molding on the ceiling. Another fireplace with a decorative mantel is found in the family room, which also features two sets of French doors topped with transoms to the patio and yard. The family room is open to the eat-in gourmet kitchen, which has a center island/breakfast bar, granite counters, and a sizable walk-in pantry. The high-end stainless steel appliances include a Sub-Zero refrigerator. The eat-in area is housed in a turret-like room. The butler’s pantry also has a granite counter and sink, which could serve as a wet bar when entertaining.

All five bedrooms are found on the second floor. They are large, and most are en suite. The master suite has a custom, state-of-the-art walk-in closet with an abundance of well-designed drawers, hanging space, a center island, other organizers, and lighting. The master bath features a jetted tub with two fluted columns, and a spacious shower.

The attached three-car garage of this house also features a wealth of storage and counter space to serve as a workshop.

For more information or to set up an appointment to see the house contact Charlotte Cotton of William Raveis Real Estate at 203-247-4944 or charlotte.cotton@raveis.com.