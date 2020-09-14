On the Market: Custom-built colonial in Westport for $2.8M

WESTPORT — Charcoal, when compressed for thousands of years, transforms into a diamond. But it didn’t require pressure or thousands of years to create the brilliant gem that sits at 52 Charcoal Hill Road in the Coleytown neighborhood.

As with all high-quality diamonds, this gray custom-built colonial house has increased in value since 1992 when it was constructed, not just monetarily but in function and appeal. It is likely to go quickly because of the number of people from neighboring New York who are seeking the open space and quietude of bucolic Fairfield County properties.

“Once in a while the stars align and everything comes together as it should — welcome to 52 Charcoal Hill Road, a custom-built home by renowned builder William Kokot,” the listing agent said. Her use of the stars in her marketing material is certainly appropriate for this house. The late Kokot was an engineer and builder whose obituary indicates he worked on a few projects for NASA. Additionally, among the many amenities easily accessed from this house is the Rolnick Observatory, home of the Westport Astronomical Society less than a mile away.

Although the observatory is temporarily closed to the public, it will eventually reopen to once again bring “the wonders of the night sky to the thousands who have visited,” according to its website.

Until then, the owners of this house can enjoy the night sky and they day sky too, with the naked eye, right from their own backyard. This two-acre level property is in the Coleytown section of town, away from glaring lights, which allows for perfect viewing conditions on clear nights. They can also enjoy the in-ground swimming pool, relaxing and entertaining on the patio, and sitting around the fire pit.

A winding driveway leads an ample parking area and to the house, which boasts 10 rooms and 9,741 square feet of living space. “Casual elegance meets high design in this exquisite home on a serene country road,” the agent said. It has many unique features including attractive moldings, handcrafted banisters, tall windows and French doors to the bluestone patio, pool, and backyard.

The front door opens into the grand two-story foyer. In the formal living room there is a gas-fueled marble fireplace and French doors to the grounds. In the family room there is a coffered ceiling, built-ins and a wood-burning fireplace. From the large formal dining room the café door opens into the chef’s kitchen, where there is a center island with a breakfast bar and built-in wine racks, white ceramic subway tile backsplash, under cabinet lighting, pantry, high-end appliances, and an eat-in area with sliding doors to the yard.

Should the country ever experience another lockdown, or if students are forced to distance learn again, this house is well-equipped to accommodate work-from-home and home-as-classroom for all its residents. In addition to the large office with built-ins on the main level, there is another office or study or homework station on the third floor including a long double desk area.

Four of the home’s five en suite bedrooms are on the second floor. The master suite has a gas log fireplace, two closets and a spacious bath. The third floor offers the potential fifth bedroom, which is currently a media room.

The lower level features another 2,800 square feet of possibilities.

While the house is in a private setting it is conveniently located within walking distance of Coleytown elementary and middle schools, and only about one mile from the Merritt Parkway. It is not much further to the Post Road (Route 1) and downtown Westport shops, restaurants, town offices, the public library, Levitt Pavilion, and other features.

For more information or to set up an appointment to see the house contact Karen Amaru of William Raveis Real Estate at 203-858-6329 or karen.amaru@raveis.com.