The colonial house at 9 Stony Point Road in the private Stony Point Association sits high above the Saugatuck River with direct frontage, views, and water access.

WESTPORT — The co-listing agents of the gray colonial house at 9 Stony Point Road call this “A perfect home in a perfect location.”

Some people might be inclined to think of those words simply as part of the advertising material. Those people who are familiar with this private Stony Point Association might think of those words simply as the truth.

This custom designed and built house sits on a one-acre parcel in the Saugatuck neighborhood along the Saugatuck River within a very easy walking distance of the Saugatuck Metro-North train station, local shops, and restaurants in this revitalized section of town.

The luxury waterfront residence offers a spectacular blend of sophisticated architectural elements and elegant living spaces with casual amenities.

When the house was built in 2001 high above the river, it was given a dozen rooms, 5,228 square feet of living space, and water views from all major rooms. Several rooms have access to the various open and covered decks.

“The large expansive decks offer fantastic spaces for entertaining or just a place to relax everyday while enjoying (life on) the river,” according to the co-listing agents. For those who enjoy boating, there is a private deepwater dock to launch onto the Saugatuck River and head into nearby Long Island Sound to fish or take in the beautiful scenery and sunsets.

“A morning boat ride with a cup of coffee is a special start to any day. ... Moon rise over the river is absolutely beautiful. ... An evening boat ride is a perfect way to end a summer day,” one of the owners said.

From the top of Stony Point, where it meets Ferry Lane across the street from the train station, there is a tall, white-washed red brick pillar marking the entrance into this private association. In the front of the house, there are two entrances into the semi-circular crushed stone driveway, which widens to create ample parking in front of the attached underhouse three-car garage and covered front entrance.

Although the garage only has two bays, it also has a lift to accommodate a third vehicle.

ABOUT THIS HOUSE TYPE OF HOUSE: Colonial ADDRESS: 9 Stony Point Road PRICE: $4,450,000 NUMBER OF ROOMS: 12 FEATURES: water community, direct waterfront, water views from nearly every room, one-acre level and sloping property, private deep water dock/mooring, large decks, located on a private road, homeowners association; easy walking distance to Saugatuck Metro-North train station, restaurants and shops; semi-circular driveway, audio system, cable - available, open floor plan, sauna, balconies, exterior lighting, screened porch, underground sprinkler, professionally landscaped, four fireplaces, attached three-car garage, central air conditioning, zoned oil heat, 100-gallon hot water heater tank, , wood shingle roof, attic, basement crawl space, five bedrooms, five full and two half baths SCHOOL: Kings Highway Elementary, Coleytown Middle, Staples High ASSESSMENT: $3,174,510 TAX RATE: 16.86 mills TAXES: $53,522 HOA FEE: $1,600, paid annually

This driveway is adorned with beautiful flower beds and a rock garden with shrubbery, sea grasses, and perennial plantings including peonies and lilies. The columns by the front door are flanked by quarried stone containers of colorful annuals.

Inside, the spacious formal, two-story living room has a marble fireplace, built-in cabinetry and shelving, an interior balcony, vaulted ceiling, and French doors to the large open, tiered deck. This room is open to the formal dining room. French doors separate this space from the gourmet kitchen, where the center island has a wood counter. The perimeter counters comprise granite. There is also a dry bar area, beverage refrigerator, and high-end appliances including a Dacor six-burner cook top. Open to the kitchen is a sitting room with a gas log fireplace and a casual dining area or breakfast nook with a sliding door to the large deck on one side and sliding doors to a balcony on the opposite wall.

Between the kitchen and garage there is a mudroom, large walk-in pantry, and stairs to a finished area that the current owners use as a gym.

In the opposite wing, there is a wood paneled library with a wall of shelving, a wet bar with a marble counter, brass sink, beverage refrigerator, and marble fireplace. This wing of the house also features a home theater, sauna, and a game room with sliding doors to a screened octagonal porch, which accesses the large deck. The half bath has a recessed area in the ceiling with attractive hand-painted detailing.

On the second floor, the interior balcony is large enough to accommodate furniture to create a sitting or reading area. The master bedroom suite features a vaulted ceiling, marble gas log fireplace, and sliding doors to a private balcony/deck.

This suite has a large room that could serve as another office or a nursery. It also has two full baths, a walk-in closet and dressing room. There are four other bedrooms in this house, one with its own private balcony/deck.

For more information or to set up an appointment to see the house contact Helen Cusa and Mary Kate Klemish-Boehm of Halstead Real Estate; Cusa at 203-451-7731 or hcusa@halstead.com, and Klemish-Boehm at 203-583-1027 or mboehm@halstead.com