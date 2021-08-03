Skip to main content
On the Market: Custom Westport home includes home theater

Meredith Guinness
26 Hill Crest Lane, Weston, Conn.
26 Hill Crest Lane, Weston, Conn.

CT Plans / Contributed photo

WESTON — Located four miles from the town’s top-rated schools, shops in Weston Center and the Aspetuck Valley Country Club, the custom-built home at 26 Hill Crest Lane is “arguably the best in its class,” said listing agent Barbara Babcock, of Coldwell Banker Realty.

“Custom built means that the components of the house — from top to bottom and inside and out — are built way above the standards of a typical home,” she said.

Set on two-plus acres of level, dry property in the Singing Oaks subdivison, the 15-room home is surrounded by professional landscaping and has an oversized pool with auto safety cover and spa with waterfall.

Finished on four levels, the home’s nearly 8,260 square feet include five bedrooms, six full and two half-baths a large recreation or playroom and a home theater with stadium seating. The chef’s kitchen has granite counters and a limestone floor and includes a gas cooktop and Sub-Zero refrigerator, as well as a wall oven and wine chiller.

The master suite features a full bath and walk-in closet, while an upper-level study offers a cozy fireplace. Four additional bedrooms all include private baths, hardwood floors and walk-in closets.

This house, which is available fully furnished, is on the market for nearly $2.5 million.

For details contact Barbara Babcock, of Coldwell Banker Realty. at 203-246-6300 or barb.babcock1@gmail.com.

ABOUT THIS HOUSE

STYLE: Colonial

ADDRESS: 26 Hill Crest Lane, Weston

PRICE: $2,495,000

NUMBER OF ROOMS: 15

FEATURES: Five-bedroom home with six full and two half baths, four fireplaces, heated in-ground gunite pool, attached four-car garage, French doors, patio, porch, stone wall, underground sprinkler and utilities, partially finished basement and attic, generator, chef's kitchen, central air and vacuum, audio system and intercom, hardwood floors

SCHOOLS: Hurlbutt Elementary School, Weston Middle School, Weston High School

ASSESSMENT: $1,151,160

MILL RATE: 32.920

TAXES: $37,896

