On the Market: Custom Westport home includes home theater

WESTON — Located four miles from the town’s top-rated schools, shops in Weston Center and the Aspetuck Valley Country Club, the custom-built home at 26 Hill Crest Lane is “arguably the best in its class,” said listing agent Barbara Babcock, of Coldwell Banker Realty.

“Custom built means that the components of the house — from top to bottom and inside and out — are built way above the standards of a typical home,” she said.