On the Market: Custom Westport home includes home theater Meredith Guinness Aug. 3, 2021 Updated: Aug. 3, 2021 3:09 p.m.
1 of18
26 Hill Crest Lane, Weston, Conn.
CT Plans / Contributed photo Show More Show Less
2 of18
26 Hill Crest Lane, Weston, Conn.
CT Plans / Contributed photo Show More Show Less
3 of18
26 Hill Crest Lane, Weston, Conn.
CT Plans / Contributed photo Show More Show Less
4 of18
26 Hill Crest Lane, Weston, Conn.
CT Plans / Contributed photo Show More Show Less 5 of18
6 of18
26 Hill Crest Lane, Weston, Conn.
CT Plans / Contributed photo Show More Show Less
7 of18
26 Hill Crest Lane, Weston, Conn.
CT Plans / Contributed photo Show More Show Less
8 of18
26 Hill Crest Lane, Weston, Conn.
CT Plans / Contributed photo Show More Show Less
9 of18
26 Hill Crest Lane, Weston, Conn.
CT Plans / Contributed photo Show More Show Less 10 of18
11 of18
26 Hill Crest Lane, Weston, Conn.
CT Plans / Contributed photo Show More Show Less
12 of18
26 Hill Crest Lane, Weston, Conn.
/ Show More Show Less
13 of18
26 Hill Crest Lane, Weston, Conn.
John Caropreso / Contributed photo Show More Show Less
14 of18
26 Hill Crest Lane, Weston, Conn.
John Caropreso / Contributed photo Show More Show Less 15 of18
16 of18
26 Hill Crest Lane, Weston, Conn.
John Caropreso / Contributed photo Show More Show Less
17 of18
26 Hill Crest Lane, Weston, Conn.
John Caropreso / Contributed photo Show More Show Less
18 of18
WESTON — Located four miles from the town’s top-rated schools, shops in Weston Center and the Aspetuck Valley Country Club, the custom-built home at 26 Hill Crest Lane is “arguably the best in its class,” said listing agent Barbara Babcock, of Coldwell Banker Realty.
“Custom built means that the components of the house — from top to bottom and inside and out — are built way above the standards of a typical home,” she said.
Written By
Meredith Guinness