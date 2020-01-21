On the Market: Cottage with a Cooperstown connection

WILTON — The light gray, European-style cottage at 270 Newtown Turnpike has an interesting connection to Cooperstown, N.Y. It involves wood, although not the wood of a special baseball bat.

This home’s connection to Cooperstown — the site of the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum, is architectural rather than athletic. The walls in the formal living room of this charming residence are adorned with vintage reclaimed wood panels from the sports town.

Although it has no affiliation to baseball, this house could be considered a home run for anyone who enjoys privacy in a woodland setting, the convenience and practicality of its location, and its amenities. Among them is the 750-square-foot bonus room above the detached two-car garage, which could be converted into an apartment.

According to the listing agent, this space could be a legal rental for a finite number of years per the town’s zoning regulations, and the current owners have drawn up plans for conversion to an income-generating apartment. Permission for such use is granted through March 2, 2023.

It’s not known whether the rental designation can be extended, but even if not, the space is very versatile as it is now or as an apartment. It could be used as an in-law, au pair or guest suite after the fact. And because this house does not have a basement, this space could also be used as a game room or second family room. It would also make a great home office, art studio, yoga or meditation room, music room or recording studio.

The house, which was built in 1930, sits on a 3.63-acre level and sloping partially fenced property in Wilton on the Westport line. That places it conveniently close to the Westport-Weston Family YMCA and Merritt Parkway (both only four minutes away), close to the centers of three towns (Wilton, Weston and Westport) and only 11 minutes from the Saugatuck Metro-North train station.

It is set so far back from the main road that is cannot be seen. Travel down the long spur off Newtown Turnpike and into the circular gravel driveway lined with Belgium block, which give way to stone walls.

The front of the house comprises a carpet of grass, a blanket of pachysandra, and manicured shrubbery. The landscaping is punctuated by white birch trees, which would make the late poet Robert Frost very happy. A red brick path leads from the driveway to the covered front entrance and the front stone patio, which can be covered with an awning. Sit there and take in the view of a pond.

Inside, there are nine rooms and 2,944 square feet of living space, much of it with golden oak hardwood flooring. The living room features a wood-burning fireplace, exposed beams on the ceiling and walls, built-in bookshelves and French doors to the front patio. Between the living room and eat-in kitchen is a charming game or reading nook and a built-in china cabinet.

The fully renovated kitchen features Ogee-edged marble counters, a breakfast bar, and high-end appliances, including a Samsung five-burner range. The kitchen is open to the dining room, which has a wet bar and sliding doors to the rear patio and yard. The wet bar area features an appliance garage, beverage refrigerator, and white ceramic tile backsplash interspersed with ties depicting wine labels.

ABOUT THIS HOUSE STYLE: European-style cottage ADDRESS: 270 Newtown Turnpike PRICE: $839,000 ROOMS: 9 FEATURES: 3.63-acre level and sloping partially fenced property, views of a pond, patio, awning, exterior lighting, gazebo, garden area, professionally landscaped, wet bar, two fireplaces, only 11 minutes to Saugatuck Metro North train station, convenient to the Westport-Weston Family YMCA and Merritt Parkway (both only four minutes away), close to the centers of three towns - Wilton, Weston and Westport, detached over-sized two-car garage, circular gravel driveway, possible legal apartment, plumbed for two laundry rooms (main and second floor), pre-wired for cable, walk-up attic, oil heat, private well, no basement, four bedrooms, three full and one half baths SCHOOLS: Miller-Driscoll Elementary, Cider Mill Intermediate, Middlebrook Middle, Wilton High ASSESSMENT: $513,240 MILL RATE: 28.5373 mills TAXES: $14,648

In the spacious family room, there are exposed beams on the ceiling, an interior balcony, a circular staircase to the second floor, access to the mudroom, and French doors to the patio and yard. The first floor also has a bedroom with access to a full bath. This bedroom has built-in bookshelves so it could also serve as an office. Three more bedrooms, including the large master suite, are on the second floor.

The master suite has a fireplace, dressing area, walk-in closet, and plenty of room for expansion; or leave it as is and the extra room could be an exercise area. All the renovated baths in this house enjoy radiant heated floors. The master bath and one other have the additional benefit of a heated towel rack.

There will be an open house on Jan. 25, from 1 to 3 p.m.

For more information or to set up an appointment to see the house contact Fiona Porter of Keller Williams Prestige Properties at 203-434-0493 or fp06820@gmail.com.